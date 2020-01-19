Last month, the library hosted a program on beginning woodcarving, and within days, registration was full with a long waiting list.
It seems that woodcarving is seeing a resurgence in popularity as a hobby. But it isn’t just woodcarving; arts, crafts and culinary pursuits are really growing in popularity, especially with adults. At a point in history that very few people need to make things by hand, it turns out that a lot of people still want to.
According to Forbes, crafting is a $36 billion a year industry and the majority of crafters are millennials between 18-34 years old.
At the library, we incorporate crafts into most of our story times for children. Not only is it an opportunity for creative expression, but it also helps develop their fine motor skills, dexterity, hand eye coordination, cognitive development and even their pre-math and language skills.
Kids learn by doing, but they aren’t the only ones. Adults can get real benefits from creating things, too. Research shows that creating, tending, and making things with your hands is great for reducing stress and anxiety and improving mental health. Doing routine actions, like knitting, painting, or even chopping vegetables can put your mind into a flow state where we become absorbed in the task and lose self-consciousness and pass the time in a contented state.
Years ago, a friend of mine was in the hospital for two months on pregnancy-related bed rest. Her days were going by very, very slowly.
One day, when I called to check in on her, she sounded unusually cheery. I could hear her positively beaming on the phone when she told me someone came in and taught her how to macrame that afternoon.
Stuck in a bed day after day, it was such a relief to her to be able to do something, to make something with her hands instead of just watching TV. “It was so much fun!” she said.
In the next few months, the library will be offering programs for adults on bookmaking, printmaking, building a terrarium, learning to make origami boxes and more. We are also going to be expanding our selection of kits for adults this year to include things like supplies for knitting, crochet, birdwatching, podcasting, cooking and papercrafts. So if you want to give a new hobby a try, the library may have a program, supply kit, or books to get you started.
The Internet also makes learning new skills and hobbies much easier.
This fall, as I watched the black walnuts start to fall out of the tree next to my house, I got inspired to figure out what to do with them. After watching a quick YouTube video, I learned how to harvest, clean, and shell black walnuts.
I should also have listened to the advice to wear gloves! It wasn’t easy and made a real mess to get those things out of their shell, but it was also satisfying to learn a new skill and gather free delicious food from my own yard.
So whether it is learning to roll sushi, knit a scarf or build a birdhouse, it is never too late to learn something new. There’s a lot of evidence that making something yourself has the value of the things you’ve created but may also add to your happiness and satisfaction.