There are a lot of things to be anxious about in our world right now, as we are all isolated and our normal routines have been completely disrupted by the global spread of the coronavirus.
As the pandemic grew over the past few weeks, we all heard so many conflicting things from our friends, family, co-workers, social media, and news sources. Uncertainty and fear led to a lot of misinformation in the early weeks and months of the pandemic.
Lots of young people mistakenly thought they were not at risk at all rather than just less likely to suffer a severe case. I don’t know how many times I heard people say “Oh, it’s just like the flu.”
Now as the virus has overwhelmed Italy and Spain and cases are spiking in New York, we can see that it is not like the usual seasonal flu or at all like anything we have encountered in our lifetimes.
When I became the library director five years ago, I never imagined I would have to close the library indefinitely because of a pandemic. Putting that closed sign on the door was a very hard moment for me.
My staff and I want nothing more than to help people find books and information, to provide computer support and access, and connect people and ideas. But for now, the best we thing we can do for our public is to close the building so we can all stay a safe distance from each other until the threat passes.
Like many people, we’ve had to quickly pivot and figure out ways to still provide what services we still can.
We are streaming storytimes online and will also have a variety of adult programs online very soon. Our librarians are hard at work from home coming up with ways to virtually continue book clubs, gaming clubs, and more.
This is a great time to explore some of our electronic resources. With your library card you have access to thousands of ebooks and eaudiobooks through OverDrive or the Libby app. Your library card also gives you access to 3,000 different magazines, a great language learning program, Ancestry.com, and much, much more.
If you don’t have a library card, don’t worry, we can get you one by phone, email, or via a form on our website, veronapubliclibrary.org
All over our community, people are pulling together to support each other and to support local businesses. It’s heartening to see the uplifting sidewalk chalk messages families are creating, that people are getting take-out or buying gift cards to help local restaurants, and that people are staying at home to protect each other and especially the most vulnerable.
Know that your librarians are doing everything we can behind the scenes to keep you connected with books and educational resources. And that we can’t wait for this to be over so we can open the library doors again.