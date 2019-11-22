Thanksgiving has become my favorite annual holiday.
But when I was a kid, I didn’t appreciate Thanksgiving the way I do now.
At that time, the holiday was about one thing and one thing only: food. But starting in my college years, I began to see it differently.
Though we never lived large when I was young, my mother went all out on our Thanksgiving feast. She made three kinds of pie, mounds of mashed potatoes, squash, vegetables, the best stuffing you will ever eat, and, of course, a turkey.
We would often have people come to our tiny house at Thanksgiving. Typically, that was my grandmother, a couple my parents knew who had no other family in the area, assorted relatives and any of a dozen or so characters who wandered in and out of my family’s orbit through the years.
I saw them mostly as extra mouths to help eat the food. Once the meal was over, that was it. Our guests went home, and we ate leftovers for the next several days.
I didn’t see anything special about that.
The one redeeming quality of Thanksgiving was it marked a four-day break from school, but even that was small potatoes when compared to the two weeks of teacher-free bliss that awaited us just three weeks later.
And there were presents associated with that break.Thanksgiving paled in comparison.
Eventually, as I became a sports-obsessed teenager, Thanksgiving came to mean two extra televised football games for the week, even though the games featured the Lions and the Cowboys. It wasn’t much, but it was something on the positive side of the Thanksgiving ledger.
It wasn’t until my college years that my view of Thanksgiving began to change. For many good reasons, I decided to get away from home for school, and Wisconsin seemed as exotic a place as any to get my degree.
What I didn’t realize was just how far from New Hampshire I had situated myself. It was too far to drive home, and flying was much too expensive for a kid like me who struggled to pay tuition, especially on the busy holiday.
I became a Thanksgiving vagabond. My freshman year, I was invited to a professor’s house. The next two years, I went to Illinois to spend the day with my roommate’s family. My senior year, I went north with my girlfriend for the first meeting with her family since she had agreed to become my wife.
That last one was more stress than holiday, but that’s another story. It all worked out in the end.
I imagine I felt the way the folks who came to my family’s house every year did. It was just nice to have somewhere to go.
Suddenly, Thanksgiving wasn’t just about a bird in the oven. It was about getting together with people. It was about slowing down for one day to rest and enjoy a meal. It was about being grateful for those I missed and those who took me in.
To steal a line from another holiday’s television special, I realized something I hadn’t before that perhaps Thanksgiving meant a little bit more.
My appreciation for Thanksgiving has grown since those college years. Most other holidays have been tainted by commercialism, faux patriotism, political correctness (sometimes with cause) or some other type of agenda.
Thanksgiving, to its credit, endures.
I’ve spent most Thanksgivings with my wife’s family in Elroy, a group that has come to love me, and I them, since that first Thanksgiving together 34 years ago. Last year, we traveled to New Hampshire fearing my mom might not have many more holidays to celebrate. I am thankful our worries were premature.
My son has married a woman from Florida, and he finds his loyalties divided between the old and the new. Though I miss him when he travels south, I understand perhaps better than he realizes.
This year I’m not sure who is going where for Thanksgiving. We might be traveling, or people might be coming to our house. My wife hasn’t let me in on the plan.
What I do know is I will be thankful. I won’t be thankful for the turkey or pie or anything in particular. I will be thankful for everything.
I hope you will be, too.
Happy Thanksgiving, Verona.