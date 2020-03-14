While meeting with a client last week, I took a drink of water that went down the wrong way, resulting in me coughing for the next couple of minutes.
Normally, that would be a non-event but with all of the headlines about the coronavirus I felt compelled to explain that I wasn’t sick, just drank too quickly.
If you follow the news at all, you are likely aware of the recent strain of coronavirus, which first appeared in China and has unfortunately spread to multiple countries around the world, including here in the United States.
While the virus appears to have many similarities with the flu in terms of both the symptoms and how easily it could be spread, the severity of the illness in many that have contracted it and the potentially higher fatality rate has led to a great deal of concern and concerted efforts by governments around the world to limit its spread.
I claim no medical expertise, so I won’t even attempt to comment on how the virus could spread and whether efforts being taken to fight it are either too aggressive or not aggressive enough. I’ll leave those discussions in the hands of the medical experts who know way more about these things than I do.
What I want to talk about instead is the recent fall in stock prices and how that relates to the news about the coronavirus.
As I wrote this, in early March, the U.S. stock market was in the midst of another volatile day of trading, capping off what has been a truly see-saw week, with the stock market swinging a significant amount in either direction each day. Even that felt better than what we experienced the week before, when the U.S. stock market, as represented by the S&P 500 Index, experienced the biggest weekly decline since 2008.
You might be wondering how a flu-like virus that hadn’t been confirmed in a large number of Americans could cause this type of fall in the price of our stocks – and you wouldn’t be alone. So let me attempt to explain.
The price of a stock is largely based upon expectations for the company’s future earnings, so when something changes those expectations, the price of the stock will also change. And we already know today that the steps being taken in places like China, Japan and Italy to combat the coronavirus and its resulting condition, COVID-19, have had significant, direct economic impacts.
For example, many factories have been temporarily closed, which disrupts the flow of both finished products and parts needed at factories in other parts of the world. Think about auto parts coming from a factory in China needed to assemble a car in Mexico or even Detroit.
Beyond that, though, is simply the slowing of economic activity as a whole.
When people are either told to or choose to stay home to avoid exposure to others, that means they aren’t traveling, going out to eat, attending shows or sporting events. All of that can result in less money being spent, less need for workers and, ultimately, a slowing global economy.
That means lower corporate earnings, and the fear of that is what is disrupting the stock market so much.
The bottom line is we don’t yet know how much the coronavirus will actually impact the global economy. Prior viral outbreaks like Ebola, zika and the swine flu also all rattled the stock markets when they first developed but ultimately ended up being dealt with by health experts relatively quickly. In all those cases, the stock markets bounced back, as well.
This time could be similar or, if the virus is harder to contain, it could impact the economy for longer.
Even though I don’t know how long it will take, I can say I have confidence that stock prices will recover from this decline, just as they have eventually resumed their upward climb after every unexpected event, crisis and recession in history.
Good, quality companies don’t stop making smart decisions because something unexpected happens. In fact, sometimes events like this can be an opportunity for the best companies to shine.