Epic is in for a few “dy-no-mite” days next week.
The company is hosting its annual Users Group Meeting from Monday, Aug. 26, to Thursday, Aug. 29, on its campus on Milky Way. Katie Lee, Epic events and design coordinator, said in an email to the Press that the company will be going back to 1979 for the event as it celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.
“We’re adding a little 70’s flair,” she wrote.
Lee said that the UGM session will bring in 7,000 guests, in addition to the 9,000 Epic employees in attendance. Many of the guests will be international, with visitors from 13 countries as close as Canada and as far as Singapore.
Lee said they don’t expect a significant impact on traffic in Verona because the majority of people shuttle in from remote lots, rather than using individual vehicles.
UGM will include 500 sessions for attendees to choose from on topics impacting healthcare IT, including opioid management, behavioral health and artificial intelligence, Lee said.
“Organizations from around the world will be in Verona to share how they’re using Epic to tackle some of healthcare’s biggest challenges,” she said.
“Taste of Epic” will be held for the second year on the night before the session starts.
Le Jordan, executive director for the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce, said this year the agency will be tracking the financial impact from UGM on the city.
There’s no exact numbers from last year, she said, but they’ll be going around to hotels and local businesses to see what businesses were recommended to hotel patrons and which of those saw increased sales.
Jordan said the chamber likes to make businesses aware that UGM attendees are in town during this event and the non-UGM event in October, so that Epic users can feel welcome.
“We’re always excited each year when Epic has their big events, because it then showcases our community to new people twice a year,” she said.