Old National Bank is planning to consolidate its Oregon, Fitchburg and Stoughton locations into the existing Verona location, 420 W. Verona Ave.
Andrea Marquardt Finck, community relations manager for Old National Bank, told the Press the three will consolidate their services on Friday, April 24. All four locations were Anchor Bank branches before 2017.
She said even though the physical bank locations are closing, the company is working to keep active ATMs there. The company is assessing staffing needs for each branch, Finck said, with some newly created and open positions available.
“In the financial services industry as a whole, retail branch traffic is down as more and more people are choosing to be served digitally,” Finck said.