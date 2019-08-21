A Madison area restaurant plans to move into the vacant Verona Woods location in Liberty Park this fall.
North and South Seafood and Smokehouse, with locations established in Madison and DeForest, announced the move in a Facebook post Aug. 11. They wrote they hope to open in mid-October.
The restaurant’s Madison location menu includes a mix of regular features like cheese curds and a fish fry, specialty smoked meats like ribs and brisket and seafood options like shrimp and crab legs.
North and South first opened in 2015.
Verona Woods closed in April after opening in 2017. It was the second restaurant in that complex to close this year, as 4 Sisters Tapas Restaurant closed in February. In June, Mexican restaurant El Charro announced plans to move into the space.