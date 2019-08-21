A pair of longtime Verona restaurants are under new leadership this year.
Both Culver’s, which opened here in 1995, and Draft House, which opened in 2003, have new ownership for the first time since opening.
At the Draft House, Tonya Patten and Chad Geissler, both longtime employees, bought the 1010 Enterprise Dr. establishment from brothers Mike and Mark Franklin as of Jan. 1.
At Culver’s, 430 E. Verona Ave., husband and wife Adam and Jami Porter bought it from franchisee John Faber July 1.
Both new sets of owners plan to keep things relatively similar to how they were run until now – no reason to change what’s worked for so long, they said.
“The (Culver’s) restaurant is obviously established,” Jami Porter told the Press. “We’re just trying to maintain that and elevate where we can.”
Patten already had a one-third stake in the Draft House before she and Geissler bought it earlier this year. Their mentality with owning the restaurant has been, “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” she said.