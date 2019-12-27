Verona’s Randy and Kristie Schorr earned a Lifetime Achievement Award in November for their company, Schorr Construction, Inc.
The Madison chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry recognized the two, who have been in business for 40 years, with what the organization calls its highest honor. NARI is dedicated solely to the remodeling industry and comprises around 63,000 remodeling contractors across 50 chapters nationwide.
“It has been an honor to have been involved with NARI of Madison since its beginning,” Schorr told the Press. “We have always been proud to be a part of this wonderful group of professional remodelers that share a common vision.”
Schorr referred the Press to the company’s website and the NARI news release for other questions.
Schorr Construction provides services in home design, remodeling, building additions and historic restorations, according to its website, and aims to continue NARI’s long term commitment to competence, professionalism and high ethical standards.
Their website emphasizes the medium-size of their company provides personalized service to clients and fosters a “family type” environment that the Schorrs feel is important. Many employees have chosen to make their career at the company and have worked there between 10 to 25 years.
When Schorr Construction began in 1979, Randy became one of the first NARI Certified Remodelers in Dane County, seeking to expand his knowledge and improve his professionalism in the industry.
NARI has certified a variety of Schorr’s staff members including a Master Certified Remodeler, Universal Design Certified Professional and Certified Lead Carpenter.
Randy and Kristie have served on NARI committees and have been NARI seminar speakers. They participate regularly in the greater Madison area NARI Remodeled Homes Tour each spring and the NARI Remodeling Expo — the largest home remodeling show in the area.
They have been honored at the annual Contractor of the Year event in various categories as well as having two employees who have received the NARI of Madison Employee of the Year award. They have also earned NARI’s Achievement in Consumer Excellence award.
The company has been included in Remodeling Magazine’s “Big 50,” a list of the 50 best remodelers in the nation.
Schorr Construction is also charitable, having donated to area causes including the UW Carbone Cancer Center, UW Madison Athletics, the Madison Audubon Society and various initiatives of the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Schorrs claim on their website that what sets them apart from other companies is their detailed, transparent project proposals. Schorr provides its clients with the specific labor and subcontractor costs and material quantities, rather than giving lump pricing for a few main phases of a project.