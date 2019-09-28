When Jessica Jackson and her husband, Daniel, opened Icki Sticki in their hometown of Mount Horeb in January 2019, they kept seeing people from Verona there.
So it was only a matter of time before the business would make its way to Verona.
The 13,000 square foot Mount Horeb location offers Chocolate Shoppe ice cream, baked goods, breakfast food, JCB coffee roasters coffee and colorful Hawaiian shave ice. And Verona customers loved them so much, Jessica said, it only made sense to open the 2,000 square foot space at 103 S. Main St.
She said there was a general need for an ice cream and coffee joint in Verona, which has lost Dairy Queen, Orange Leaf Yogurt and Michael’s Frozen Custard in recent years.
“A lot of ice cream places have closed in the area,” she said.
The Verona space has been in its soft opening phase as of Aug. 27, Jessica said, with the couple and their 15 employees serving only frozen treats and coffee refreshments. But Daniel said the food options in Mount Horeb will show up in the Verona space within the next few weeks – including items like quiches and grilled sandwiches.
The Jacksons might begin opening earlier when they start serving breakfast, to 6 or 7 a.m. Currently, the shop is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.
Jessica said Icki Sticki got its name after a song her daughter would sing after eating ice cream. “Icky Sticky Bubble Gum.” And the premise is based on Dan having bought a shaved ice machine for a Jackson family housewarming party.
“We always liked to entertain … we just moved the entertaining from our home into a commercial environment,” Daniel said. “We moved the party from our house to (Icki Sticki).”
The interior is sky blue, which Daniel said reminded him of Hawaii. For visitors, he said, it’s supposed to evoke a feeling of being warm in the winter and cool in the summer.
The floor is driftwood, and the tables are sea green, with the pineapple Icki Sticki logo throughout, the same decor the family uses in the Mount Horeb location.
“We tried to keep it uniform,” Daniel said. “Our whole motif is fun.”
In contrast to that serene setting is the colorful row of flavors for the shave ice concoctions.
Daniel said those are made with ice blocks that go into a machine behind the counter, which gives the ice a “fluffy feather light” texture. The white ice – “basically snow” – is given a few pumps of one of Icki Sticki’s many flavors of syrup.
And another entire rainbow of Chocolate Shoppe ice cream flavors is apparent as soon as you walk through the door.
Jessica said the shop offers milk alternatives so people who stay away from dairy can still indulge.
Icki Sticki has a play area for kids, too, with the idea to provide a space for people of all ages to come and hang out and be themselves at any time of the day, Daniel said.
“It’s a really laid-back and family friendly atmosphere,” he said.