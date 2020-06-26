After months of construction, Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin has opened a new location at 118 S. Main St.
Addie Peck, digital marketing coordinator, said 12 people were waiting outside the door before the store opened at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 26.
“Thrifters have got to thrift,” she said. “We’re happy to be here and happy to bring new jobs to the community.”
David Johnson, communicators coordinator, said the store has hired 28 employees, 11 of which are Verona residents.
Peck added that Miller and Sons Supermarket, Park Bank and Dorn True Value Hardware have been “supportive” and “good neighbors.”
While under Phase 2 of Public Health Madison and Dane County’s ‘Forward Dane’ COVID-19 reopening plan, the store will be limited to 70 customers at any time -- 50% of its capacity.
Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin is a regional chain which - with the addition of Verona - now has 13 stores across 14 counties. It is a Madison-based nonprofit.
Janet DesChenes, vice president of mission and brand development, said they were excited to be able to renovate a building that had been sitting empty. She said she felt that the number of shoppers was just right for the first day at the store during the ongoing pandemic. Other store openings in the region were held with fanfare that attracted large crowds, but the nonprofit aimed for a “soft opening” with the Verona location.
Plans to renovate and move into the former World of Variety store building were met with some community pushback in addition to setbacks by the Common Council over the past year.
Earlier this year, several alders stated during a meeting of the Common Council that they had never received as much feedback from constituents about any other issue as they had for the proposed Goodwill store.
DesChenes spoke before the council and said objections raised by Verona residents were not based on facts -- such as accusations that the company does not pay its employees with disabilities a minimum wage -- which she refuted.
In October last year, the council voted against proposed facade changes to the south Main St. building including a new roof, lighting, donor entry door and roll-up door for loading and unloading.
Although the proposed exterior changes would not be allowed, Goodwill was undeterred about opening a new location in Verona. The store was still able to upgrade the parking lot and its landscaping during renovation.
The store will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday.
For information, visit goodwillscwi.org.