Passers-by in recent weeks have likely noticed that the former World of Variety store building, 118 Main St., has rapidly been receiving the final touches to turn it into a Goodwill thrift store.
While work at the site has been ongoing for months, the signage has just been placed, signaling the store is nearly ready to open.
In a Monday, May 8, email to the Press, Janet DesChenes, vice president of mission and brand development for the South Central Wisconsin chain of Goodwill stores, wrote that Friday, June 26 is the targeted opening date.
That date might change slightly as the store is busily training employees and working out measures to ensure health and safety for both workers and shoppers.
DesChenes wrote that due to COVID-19, this store opening will be a little atypical.
“It will be a soft opening – no grand opening event or other fanfare,” she wrote. “Our last few openings have attracted large crowds, and while that’s been fun for all, it’s just not right this time around.”