Verona will get a second grocery store next month, as Festival Foods, 660 Hometown Circle, is slated to open Friday, Oct. 11.
The 24-hour grocery store at 660 Hometown Circle is 67,000 square feet, with modern amenities like vehicle charging stations, WiFi and free child care. The store will also feature a community conference room that can be reserved for events, and a “Hometown Cafe” where people can order food to go or dine in.
It will offer online shopping, as well.
Store planning director Aaron Aspenson said the store will be the De Pere based grocery chain’s first with the company’s modern-leaning look, with new layout, decor and facade designs. He said the store will have around 230 employees.
Verona artist opens gallery in Paoli
Alexa King's garage in rural Verona has probably never had so much free space.
This summer, King moved her bustling studio gallery to an open space in Paoli, at the site of the former Cluck the Chicken store. She specializes in wildlife sculpture, using a variety of mediums.
Previously, she had worked out of her garage, but now the studio will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
For information, visit alexakingfineart.com/galleries.
