Epic is donating its software services to the State Emergency Operations Center.
SEOC staff are working with experts from the company to coordinate dissemination of COVID-19 information and services for nearly 6 million people, according to a May 18 news release.
The release states Gov. Tony Evers contacted Epic as early cases in Wisconsin were being reported.
A team from the Verona company is working onsite at the SEOC to support the state in identifying additional lab capacity for COVID-19 testing, increasing isolation capacity for those who can’t safely do it at home and helping healthcare systems analyze and up bed availability. The team also aims to help prioritize distribution of personal protective equipment and increase childcare resources for healthcare workers.