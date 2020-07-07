An employee at The Draft House Bar and Restaurant has tested positive for COVID-19, the business announced in a July 5 post to its Facebook page.
Owner Tonya Patten told the Press the person, employed as a bartender and server, developed symptoms during scheduled time off.
“The employee has not worked in a week and there is no reason to believe that it was contracted while at work,” the post reads.
Patten said employees are now being required to wear face masks after Public Health Madison and Dane County updated its Phase 2 operating guidelines on Thursday, July 2.
The employee contacted Patten, and she informed the employee a negative test would be required before returning to work. The employee is now quarantining, she said.
“This employee will not be back until It is safe for them, our employees, and our customers. We will be closing early tonight to do a deep cleaning even though we already do that on a continued basis,” the Facebook post states.
Patten said the employee hasn’t been in the Draft House building since testing positive.
She also said anyone who worked directly with that employee is also not working until after being tested.
“The reason we posted is we wanted to be up front, honest and direct with the public, so people would be aware,” Patten said. “Our main priority is keeping the public safe and healthy.”
Trying to operate the business during the pandemic has been frustrating, she said.
“You think you start to see a little ray of sunshine and then more things happen,” she said. “It feels surreal. I keep hoping to wake up from a bad nightmare.”