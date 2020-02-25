For 40 years, Attainment Company, Inc. has been focused on giving children and adults with intellectual disabilities and autism a chance to succeed in whatever they set their minds to.
Tucked away behind other industrial buildings, people might not be aware of just how much Attainment Company, Inc., at 504 Commerce Pkwy., has expanded its reach in the 40 years since its founding.
Founder and CEO Don Bastian has continuously sought to develop resources so people with disabilities can lead independent and happy lives since the company’s founding in 1979, president Autumn Garza told the Press. She’s been with the company since 2016 and oversees the business’s operations, while Bastian still maintains an active role as CEO.
The business sells assistive technology devices to aid students with disabilities in their learning, as well as tools, curriculums and training for educators. It also offers pre-employment transition services for adults.
Garza said the company mainly serves people with disabilities including cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and other moderate to severe conditions. She said the company offers its services to universities across the nation and sells its products in 65 countries with over 100 international distributors.
“People can use our services because they can be programmed in any language,” Garza said.
Examples of products include software programs for building literacy and math skills, protective cases for iPads and communication devices for people with trouble verbalizing their needs.
The company has been a part of the Verona community since 1990 after originating in Oregon. Garza said business plans to expand its office onto Clarity Street in the Liberty Business Park on the city’s southeast side, where it already has warehouses.
Attainment Company, Inc. has grown to collaborate with universities around the country to publish research-based curriculums. Garza said in 2004, the first curricula was created from a five year, federally funded research project in partnership with University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Called the Early Literacy Skill Builder, she said it was the first scientifically based reading program designed to adapt national reading standards to how students with intellectual disabilities learn.
For example, Garza said, many students with such limitations do well with routines. Teachers are given access to scripted lessons to help guide them with reading comprehension and word pronunciation.
Since that time, Attainment has published curricula in math, science, self-determination, language arts and in professional development instructors, Garza said.
For math in particular, Garza said such lessons are broken down into small steps so a student can digest what they are learning much easier.
And the name “Attainment” says it all, Garza said, as staff want to see people empowered to succeed with its services.
“The whole purpose of developing this company … we really want to set goals and have people with disabilities attain them,” Garza said.
Information about services Attainment Company, Inc. offers can be found at attainmentcompany.com.