Reporters at the Press have reached out to local entities to find canceled or postponed events and services in the Verona area. If you have events that you’d like added to the list please email ungreporter@wcinet.com. These events have been canceled for various reasons; mainly to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease.
This list has been updated as of 10:11 a.m. on Friday, March 13.
Indefinitely
- All K-12 schools in the state at the direction of the Department of Health Services, beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020, with an anticipated reopening on April 6, 2020.
- Verona senior center
- Verona Public Library
– BPNN Community Meals in April; Source: BPNN
– Verona Area High School German and Mexico trips; Source: Julie Jenewein, VAHS educator
-- Epic XGM conference has been canceled.
March 13
– Sugar Creek Elementary School Imagination Fair, Friday, March 13; Source: VASD
– Latino Nation trip to Chicago; Source VASD staff
-- Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast at the library; Source: Library director
-- Verona Area International School Euchre Night at Holiday Inn; Source: School parent
-- Sheep story time at Willow Pointe; Source: Library
March 14
– District Wellness Fair; Source: VASD
-- STEAM story time, Library; Source: Library
March 18
– Educators Rising Summit and Competition for Verona Area High School students in Eau Claire; Source: VASD staff
-- Kids Yoga, Library; Source: Libary
-- Pokemon Club, Library; Source: Library
March 20
-- Young and the Restless child playtime, Library; Source: Library
March 22
-- Bach Around the Clock: Sneak Peek Concert at the Library; Source: Library
March 23
-- Verona Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador meeting; Source: Chamber
March 24
-- Verona Area Chamber of Commerce Economic Development event; Source: Chamber
March 25
-- Verona Area Chamber of Commerce Epic Tour; Source: Chamber