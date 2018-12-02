An investigation into allegations of misconduct at the Verona Fire Department made earlier this year revealed “unprofessional” and “inappropriate” behavior on a regular basis but also systemic problems extending back many years.
The Verona Press this month obtained a partially redacted copy of the August 2018 Riesling Group report on assistant chief Don Catenacci, which looked into specific complaints about churlish comments, unwanted touching and rough behavior. A companion report sent to a several media outlets earlier this month detailed a variety of concerns from Verona fire station workers about the culture of the department and lacking leadership.
City leaders commissioned the report after the firefighters’ union sent a letter to them in response to chief Joe Giver’s discipline of a union member, saying the assistant chief had exhibited similar behavior but not been disciplined. The city forwarded the investigation report to the Press on Nov. 20 after an open-records request a week earlier – the day the union called for the chief to step down.
In general, the report found the facts consistent with the allegations about Catenacci’s behavior, which included rubbing the heads of other bald people, comments and questions about homosexuality and undesired touching of people’s faces. But it found varying perspectives about the impact of the behavior and that it had improved in recent months.
Firefighters consistently considered the assistant chief’s behavior inappropriate but did not find it threatening or serious, unlike the actions of the firefighter who was being disciplined. Fitch-Rona EMS personnel cited in the report were much more uncomfortable and made direct complaints after being prompted to do so. Catenacci declined comment on the allegations when contacted.
The Press interviewed current and former members of the department, including some who were or had been in leadership positions, and none was as concerned by Catenacci’s behavior as they were about the overall workplace environment. They were in agreement that the department’s current leadership did not create the workplace problems but has not fixed them, either.
The Common Council has held two closed sessions, Nov. 19 and 26, to discuss the issues and specific personnel disciplinary matters, but it has taken no action.
City administrator Jeff Mikorski reiterated Nov. 19 he had gotten Giver’s agreement Oct. 10 to an “implementation plan” to make the workplace environment more professional, including biweekly meetings with the chief. Mikorski updated the council in closed session Nov. 26 about his meeting with the chief earlier that day, but there was minimal discussion in open session, with Giver in attendance.
Giver, who declined to discuss it that night, had referred all questions to the city administrator when contacted Nov. 21.
“I must follow the directions I am given,” he wrote in an email response to a voicemail.
Giver had spoken with Channel3000.com the previous week after the fire union called for his and Catenacci’s resignations. He told the television news website the allegations in the union’s Nov. 13 release to media of “intimidation, unfair labor practices, physical assault, lies and disparate application of the rules and discipline” by leadership were “untrue, false and misleading. He added that his job is to provide safety for Verona citizens, not to “make everyone happy” at the station.
To that point, Personnel committee chair Ald. Sarah Gaskell (Dist. 2) said at the Nov. 19 council meeting she is “fully confident” none of the allegations or concerns affect public safety. And Ald. Evan Touchett (D-4) referenced his own management experience and the “scary” experience of being audited, saying this process should make the department better.
“I think this is an opportunity for the entire department to look at themselves, to look at the comments that were in the (companion) report and try and decide who they want to be regardless of who the leader is,” he said.
Years of complaints
The two reports, Press interviews and years of historical anecdotal evidence paint a picture of a department culture most people are unhappy with but everyone feels powerless to fix.
Directives from the chief are at times twisted intentionally or unintentionally by lower-level officers. Lieutenants running scenes complain of insubordination and disagree with or even disobey orders. Rank-and-file members say their complaints disappear either before or after reaching the chief.
Union leaders describe an antagonism coming from leadership, and employees at various levels say excessive union protection enables bad behavior from its members.
Nobody the Press spoke with believed those problems originated with the current chief, but they said he has not done enough to address personnel problems. Giver told investigator Dale Burke he “absolutely hates” dealing with uncomfortable matters and prefers informal conversations, in Burke’s words.
In previous years, some complaints were directed to the mayor’s office, but none has reached the Police and Fire Commission, the official arbiter of disciplinary matters and the group responsible for hiring and firing the chief. PFC chair Delora Newton told the Press in an email the group stays neutral until its presence is requested, leaving day-to-day matters to the chief and the mayor, the statutory head of the department.
The union, Fire Fighters Local 311, promised to file an official complaint to the PFC in a follow-up release Nov. 14 casting doubt on the effectiveness of the city’s directives to the chief. But no report had been made as of Nov. 26, and union leadership did not respond to an email the previous week asking when it would happen.
Harry Barger, a former acting chief who left the department in late 2014, spent much of his 28 years there working to keep policies updated and to ensure training was current. He told the Press a “combo department” like Verona’s – with a mix of full-time “career” and paid-on-call or paid-on-premises “volunteer” staff, is a difficult management challenge.
“There are a lot of good people there, and they’re well-intended,” he said. “Someone’s gotta help them stay together at all levels.”
Marc Lindquist, a volunteer lieutenant who was chief from 1992-2006 and has been with the department more than 40 years, said it’s not as simple as changing a few members or leaders.
“Because it’s a cultural issue – especially with a fire department – it can be difficult to change that or correct it,” he said. “It’s not something that will just happen overnight.”
Both Barger and Lindquist admitted to their own struggles with personnel and culture issues and union interference when they were in charge, but they said the key to overcoming it is strong leadership.
“It serves its purpose, you just have to learn to work with it,” Barger said of the union. “Part of your job is being a cheerleader and getting people to work together.”
Tit for tat
The recent firestorm at the fire department might have been a decade or more in the making, but the trigger appears to have happened a year ago, with an incident between a lieutenant and an intern.
Though the incident has not been publicly detailed because it’s considered a personnel matter, the union representative, Ted Higgins, told the Press this month it started when Giver was “giving a week’s suspension to a Local 311 member for yelling harshly at an intern who was being insubordinate.” Discussions with multiple sources familiar with the matter have confirmed a suspension has been accepted, but not the length, whether it was negotiated down or when it has been or would be served.
When the penalty was initially delivered, Higgins said, he immediately wrote a letter to Giver and copied city administration, complaining of unfair application of the rules, saying another, higher-level officer engaged in similar behavior over the past three years with the chief’s knowledge and without penalty.
That letter, sent June 5, prompted a city investigation into Catenacci’s behavior, using money set aside in a legal fund for such personnel matters, for a total cost of about $6,700. When the resulting report was delivered Sept. 25, investigator Dale Burke of the Riesling Group included overall concerns brought up in his 28 interviews of VFD and Fitch-Rona EMS personnel.
Two weeks later, as a result of the secondary report, the city produced a six-month performance improvement plan for Giver.
A month later, Higgins and Local 311 obtained the secondary report and included it in release to area media in which it called for Giver and Catenacci to step down. Though the release mischaracterized the compilation of concerns as “findings of a reputable third-party professional organization,” the litany of complaints about leadership and the overall negative culture drew attention from regional news outlets and city alders.
‘Upbeat’ about the plan
Several people the Press spoke to expressed doubts about Giver’s ability to manage the situation given his management style and how long personnel issues have continued unabated.
But Mayor Luke Diaz said Giver was more welcoming of the performance improvement plan than he had expected, since they tend to put people on the defensive. The plan puts emphasis on training, communication and collaboration.
“I was a little bit shocked when we laid out the improvement plan and he was … upbeat about it,” he said. “I feel like maybe in the past he didn’t feel like he had support.”
Higgins showed little confidence in the improvement plan in a Nov. 14 follow-up release, and Diaz, who limited his comments to the Press, citing the city’s labor attorney’s advice regarding the “very real” threat of litigation, conceded some of the requirements will be difficult to measure objectively.
“There are some things that are obviously wrong … but the more subtle stuff, do people feel comfortable talking to their supervisor … how do you measure that exactly?” he asked.
Diaz said he plans to let the situation play out and not be too prescriptive.
“My belief is people have got to run their departments,” he said. “If he needs help, he obviously should come back to me and the council.”
It’s not clear what will come of the investigation into Catenacci’s behavior, as it’s also considered a personnel matter. Catenacci limited his comment to the Press to a statement by phone Nov. 26 that he will wait to see if a formal complaint is filed.
“While I would like to speak my mind and refute the allegations in the public forum, the wiser and more professional choice is to wait my chance at the PFC hearing,” he said.
The report on Catenacci indicated even those who made the direct complaints about him were “not interested” in seeing him disciplined as long as the unwanted behaviors stopped. And it said firefighters believed Catenacci made a “concerted effort to change his behavior” after the issues were brought up to him and suggested many of the issues were him “trying too hard to be viewed as a peer.”
But Diaz said he anticipates there will still be some sort of discipline.
“The fire chief’s expected to address it and (show the position has) got to be run professionally,” he said.
Both Barger and Lindquist suggested management training could make a difference at all levels, including natural conflicts between career firefighters and volunteers or interns.
“It’s not just answer the pager and go to the call anymore,” Barger said. “You’ve got to have a hierarchy, protocol, who is authorized to do what, see that a chain of command is followed and everyone understands their role.”
Ultimately, Lindquist said, it will be up to Giver to fix it.
“It’s the responsibility of leadership to deal with these things,” he said. “The buck stops with the person at the top.”