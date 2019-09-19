The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce and the area it serves seemingly parallel one another in terms of new offerings and quality of life enhancements each year. Both continue to grow as new businesses as well recreational, cultural and community events evolve.
The chamber is pleased to note that in many cases, these new enterprises and endeavors have had the tangible support of the chamber from their earliest planning stages through the ribbon cutting and beyond. Others have begun at the chamber itself.
In the midst of this, and all around us in Verona, there is an unmistakable aura of progress with the addition of many new services, shopping options, amenities and community activities. These have continued improving the quality of life here.
The newest businesses in Verona range from larger organizations adding new locations – UW Credit Union – to sole proprietorships, such as Icki Sticki and Wisco Green and everything in between.
Many existing businesses benefited from the vibrancy and growth of Verona as well as the expansion of their already successful ventures (Noel Manor, N+1, Treehouse (formerly 17th Radish). Others continued to serve our community by passing the torch to new management – Craig’s Cake Shop and Mr. Brew’s Taphouse. These are only a few examples of the changes in Verona this past year, many other new and existing businesses also continue to thrive in our city.
In recent years, the VACC has also strongly focused on improving the business climate by finding ways to add events in or near area businesses and providing business sponsorship opportunities at new family friendly events. As a result, our members and their potential customers are finding new ways to meet each other.
Of course, Hometown Days continues to serve as the centerpiece of “how we get together and have fun in Verona.” And every year, we continue to enjoy Hometown Holidays, featuring Santa Claus and the five-alarm chili supper prepared by our Verona Fire Department. Santa’s reindeer will be a new chamber presentation the following week this year.
These great bookend events are now joined by more recent very successful chamber productions, including a hugely successful Fall Fest and a Halloween trick or treat night that Main Street merchants and area families rave about. Both will be back, bigger and better than ever.
A themed Spring Event will return for a second year in 2020. Last year, we were nearly overwhelmed at Harriet Park by the kids who showed up for our Egg-Stravaganza! The Chamber has also happily assumed responsibility for putting on each summer’s Concerts in the Park
Recreation is big and getting bigger here, as Verona continues to be a sports hub. We are an important loop in the Ironman competition; host the National Short Track Speed Skating Championships and the AmFam Senior PGA Champions Tournament. Numerous baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, hockey and bow hunting tournaments and games keep us active throughout the year. And of course, we can take great pride in the fact that we are an Ice Age Trail Community.
Entertainment abounds. You can catch great local and regional talent at places like Wisconsin Brewing, Fisher King Winery, Hop Haus and Tuvalu. Local talent is on display at Verona Area Community Theater, and you can catch big name acts presented by the Verona Area Performing Arts Series (if you get our tickets early enough).
Our library programs are outstanding. They feature a wide range of subjects, both interesting and informative. And it’s in just the perfect peaceful and Wright setting.
Anyone who needs additional evidence of our community’s vibrancy and bright future needs only drive by the site Verona’s new high school. We are blessed.