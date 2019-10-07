Controlling Our Desires

The Old Testament story of

Esau giving up his birthright

for a bowl of stew illustrates a

variety of important lessons, and

perhaps the most relevant one is that

our appetites can make us impulsive

and prone to bad judgement: “Once

when Jacob was cooking some stew,

Esau came in from the open country,

famished. He said to Jacob, ‘Quick, let

me have some of that red stew! I’m

famished!’Jacob replied, ‘First sell me

your birthright.’ ‘Look,I am about to

die,’Esau said. ‘What good is the

birthright to me?’But Jacob said,

‘Swear to me first.’ So he swore an

oath to him, selling his birthright to

Jacob.Then Jacob gave Esau some

bread and some lentil stew. He ate

and drank, and then got up and left.

So Esau despised his birthright.”

(Genesis 25:29-34 NIV) Like Esau,

we often make bad decisions and act

impulsively because our appetites get

the upper hand. Not only are we

prone to the loss of our assets, but we

are likely to say or do things we will

regret.The lesson here is as much

about controlling our impulses as it is

about being careful to not make

important decisions when our

appetites are engaged. Going to the

grocery store when you’re famished is

a bad idea. Conversely, it is possible to

make your desires and appetites work

for you. As the saying goes,“Hunger

is the best sauce.” Desire is not

inherently bad; it can be used for

good or ill. Staying hungry, as it were,

can be a strong motivator. Consider

how to harness your appetites in

order to improve your