Thursday, Nov. 7• 7:30-8:30 a.m., Business education breakfast, Verona Area High School, 300 Richard St., veronawi.com
• 8-9 a.m., Business builders breakfast, Brick House Studio (upstairs of The Purple Goose), 101 N. Main St., 845-2368
• 1:30-4:30 p.m., Memory Screening, library, 845-7180
• 5-7 p.m., Share fair, Country View Elementary, 710 Lone Pine Way, 845-4800
• 6-8:30 p.m., NaNoWriMo write-in, library, 845-7180
Friday, Nov. 8
• 10 a.m., Rendever virtual reality tour, senior center, 845-7471
• 10 a.m., Death Cafe, senior center, 845-7471
•7-9 p.m., Live music: Mackenzie Moore, Fisher King Winery, 1105 Laser St., 497-1056
Saturday, Nov. 9• 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christmas/holiday Bazaar and luncheon, St. Andrew Parish Center, 301 N. Main St., 845-6613
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Verona Area Education Foundation’s annual holiday arts & crafts sale, Badger Ridge Middle School, 740 N. Main St., 845-4300
• 7-9 p.m., Live music: Lords of the Trident, Fisher King Winery, 1105 Laser St., 497-1056
• 8 p.m., Live music: Gin Mill Hollow, Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville-Riley Road, 845-9150
• 10-11 a.m., STEAM story time: “Birds” with special guests from Feathered Friends Sanctuary and Rescue, Inc., library, 845-7180
Monday, Nov. 11• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Day events, senior center, 845-7471
• 6-8 p.m., Clases de inglés para adultos/English classes for adults, library, 845-7180
• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Attracting birds to your yard, library, 845-7180
Tuesday, Nov. 12• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Community potluck gathering and Stop the Bleed training, Town of Verona office, 7669 County Road PD, 807-4467
v• 6-8:30 p.m., NaNoWriMo write-in, library, 845-7180
• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Presentation on lighthouse keeping, library, 845-7180
• 6:30-8 p.m., Family fort night, library, 845-7180
• 7-9 p.m., Beer and bingo, Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Drive, 497-1800
Wednesday, Nov. 13• 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Verona Chamber networking lunch, North and South Seafood & Smokehouse, 958 Liberty Drive, 845-5777
• 12:30-1:30 p.m., Book discussion: “Carnegie’s Maid”, senior center, 108 Paoli St., 845-7471
• 4:30-7 p.m., American Legion chili dinner, Legion Post 385, 207 Legion St., 845-6538
• 4-5:30 p.m., Tween Dungeons & Dragons, library, 845-7180
• 6:30-8 p.m., ‘Appy’ hour, library, 845-7180
• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Candle making, Fisher King Winery, 1105 Laser St., 497-1056
Thursday, Nov. 14• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., AARP safe driving course, senior center, 845-7471
• 2-4 p.m., Green burial presentation/tour, Linda & Gene Farley Center for Peace Justice and Sustainability, 2299 Spring Rose Rd., 845-8724
• 4-5:30 p.m., Teenage Dungeons & Dragons/tabletop gaming, library, 845-7180
• 6-6:45 p.m., Verona Area Community Theater presents “We Are Monsters,” Verona Area High School, 300 Richard St.
• 6-7 p.m., La leche league, library, 845-7180
• 6:30-7:30 p.m., ADHD sensory & anxiety workshop, Family First Chiropractic, 1029 N. Edge Trail., 497-1801
• 7-8 p.m., Stop the Bleed training, library, 845-7180
• 7-9 p.m., Live music: Mike’s MUD Music, Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St., 497-3165
• 7-9 p.m., Homebrewing Stammtisch, Wisconsin Brewing Company 1079 American Way, 848-1079