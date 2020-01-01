Nail polish partyPamper yourself by applying Color Street nails while enjoying a fun drink from 2-3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 at the senior center.
Color Street nails are easy to apply, require no dry time, do not damage real nails and last up to 10 days. There will be a variety of colors to pick from.
RSVP for this event by calling 845-7471.
Cheese raffle fundraiserA cheese auction 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5 will help Savanna Oaks Middle School seventh grader Andrew Cassiday participate in high school track and field in spring 2020.
Cassiday has spina bifida and uses a wheelchair. Paul’s Party, a nonprofit that raises funds for kids with physical disabilities, is hosting the event at the Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
For information, visit paulsparty.org.
Holiday un-decorating party
The senior center is requesting help to get ready for the new year from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 6.
Help pack up the December decorations while enjoying provided refreshments.
For information, call 845-7471.
Kindermusik classThe Musical Pathways Foundation presents a demo music and movement class for children 5 and under from 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7
Kids are invited to come sing, play, and move.
Registration required, call 845-7180.
Pork chop dinnerThe American Legion Post 385 will hold its annual pork chop dinner fundraiser 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 207 Legion St.
The cost is $10 per adult, $5 for children between the ages of 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and under.
Dine-in or take-out available.
For information, call 845-6538.
American Girl tea partyCelebrate American Girl with a tea party at the library geared towards children ages 5 and up and their caregivers.
There will be two seatings, from 1-1:45 p.m. and 3-3:45 p.m.
Fancy attire is encouraged and all dolls are welcome.
Registration required, call 845-7180.
‘Snowshoe Scurry’A snowshoeing 5K (or a trail run if there’s no snow) will raise money for the Wisconsin Second Harvest Foodbank from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at Badger Prairie County Park, 4654 Maple Grove Drive.
Snowshoe Scurry is an organization that offers opportunities for runners, families and outdoor enthusiasts to get outside and compete in the snow and have wintertime fun.
To participate in the race requires a $22 donation. Bring your own snowshoes or rent them for an additional $10.
For information, email support@snowshoewi.com.
Pet portraits for a causeAffinity Studios photography will be taking portraits of pets for $25 from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Half of the proceeds from the event will support Key To Happiness Pet Rescue, a nonprofit volunteer based dog rescue helping save abused, neglected or unwanted animals at high risk of euthanasia.
There will also be an auction and a showcase of the rescue’s available pets.
Reservation required, call 472-1562.