‘Four Weddings and an Elvis’
Verona Area Community Theater will continue its production “Four Weddings and an Elvis” with a run of shows this weekend.
Shows will run at 7:30 p.m., from Thursday, Feb. 20, through Saturday, Feb. 22; and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
Performances will be at the VACT Building, 103 Lincoln St.
The show lasts approximately two hours and contains mild adult themes.
Tickets are $15.75 for adults; $10.75 for seniors and K-12 students.
For information, visit vact.org.
Wildcats United Read-A-Thon
Verona Area High School’s Wildcats United organization will host its third annual Read-a-Thon from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the library.
VAHS students will offer free educational activities for children, including readings by local public figures, arts and crafts and a scavenger hunt. The books and activities will focus on climate change.
For information, please contact VAHS social studies teacher Jason Knoll by calling 845-4657 or emailing knollj@verona.k12.wi.us.
USRWA volunteer day
The Upper Sugar River Watershed Association will host a volunteer day to restore the Sugar River Wetlands State Natural Area from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 22.
Volunteers will help remove invasive species including buckthorn and honeysuckle, treat native plants with herbicide and help burn brush piles.
People of all ages and abilities are invited to participate. Volunteers will meet project leaders where Epic Lane turns into County View Road. An approximate address is 2517 Country View Road.
Volunteers are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring a pair of work gloves. Boots are recommended. Any work tools needed for the project will be provided, but volunteers are also welcome to bring their own equipment such as hand saws and loppers.
For information, call (920) 850-6902.
Herbalism workshop
Herbalist Kathleen Raven Wildwood will provide an overview of herbalist practices at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Wildwood Institute, 3311 Mound View Road.
Topics to be discussed include: What herbalists do, why someone might want to become an herbalist, the different types of herbalists (family, community, professional), how to use herbs safely and effectively and how practice legally as a clinical herbalist in the United States.
The event is free, but registration is required.
For information, email kathleen@wildwoodinstitute.com.
Assistance for job seekers
Jennifer Seese, an employment and training specialist from the Workforce Development/Job Service, will offer one-on-one assistance with job searching, resume writing and interview skills from 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Registration is required for either a 30-minute or one-hour appointment.
For information, call 845-7180.