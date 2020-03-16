Reporters at the Verona Press have reached out to local entities to find canceled or postponed events and services in the Verona area. If you have events that you’d like added to the list please email ungreporter@wcinet.com. These events have been cancelled for various reasons; mainly to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease.
School closures
At the direction of the state Department of Health Services and Dane County, all K-12 schools in the county closed beginning Monday, March 16, with an anticipated reopening April 6.
Senior Center closed until April 6
All programs and events are canceled at the Senior Center through Monday, April 6.
Beneficiaries of the Meals on Wheels program should make arrangements with their case managers to ensure nutritional needs are being met.
For information, call Senior Center staff at 845-7471.
Library closed until April 6
The library is closed until Monday, April 6. All regular and special programming and events have been cancelled or postponed.
Patrons should keep borrowed books and materials at home until after the library re-opens.
For information, call library staff at 845-7180.
BPNN meal and pantry changes
Badger Prairie Needs Network has canceled the twice monthly Saturday free community meals until an undetermined date in April.
The food pantry has also closed.
For households needing emergency food assistance, effective Thursday, March 19, a drive-up service will be offered. Pre-packaged bags of food will be made available.
For information, call BPNN at 848-2499.
Public works facility closed
The Public Works building is closed until further notice.
Staff remain available via telephone and email.
For assistance, call 845-6695.
Ice Arena closed indefinitely
Public skate, open hockey and learn to skate classes canceled until further notice at the Verona Ice Arena. Check with private ice user group coordinators about the continuation of privately scheduled events.