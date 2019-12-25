Stuffed animal sleepover
Kids can drop off their favorite stuffed animal at the children’s desk in the library at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, to send it on a fun, overnight adventure.
Families can pick up the stuffed animal any time the next day and watch a slideshow of all of the stuffed animals’ adventures at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27.
For information, call 845-7180.
Snow crafts
Children ages 3-10 are invited to an open art studio from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at the library.
Different arts and crafts projects related to snow will encourage kids to get creative.
For information, call 845-7180.
Senior center New Year celebration
The senior center will be ringing in the new year early, starting with serving AJ’s Pizza at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30. The cost to attend is $5.
The Retro Swing Band, an 18 piece ensemble senior recreation band, is set to play songs from the 30s, 40s and 50s beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For information, call 845-7471.
Assisted living and nursing home costs seminar
Attorney Dan Krause of Krause Donovan Estate Law Partners, LLC, is leading a free seminar discussion about strategies to protect a family member’s assets while allowing them to access the nursing care they need. The seminar will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30 at the senior center.
This seminar is for anyone worried about nursing home costs depleting their life savings, protecting their family’s inheritance, or their financial security in their senior years.
For information, call 268-5751.
Blanket forts at library
Families are invited to come set up a fort, enjoy walking s’mores and spend an evening of reading together in the children’s area 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the library.
Some sheets and clips will be provided. Families are welcome to bring their own sheets or blankets for building a fort.
For information, call 845-7180.
Free drop-in wellness checks
Free checks of weight, blood pressure and blood sugar will be provided by a registered nurse at the senior center from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31.
No appointment is necessary. Check in at the front desk.
For information, call 845-7471.
New Year’s Eve noon party
‘Children of all ages and their families are invited to the library to celebrate the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020 with dancing, activities and refreshments.
The party will be from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Dec. 31.
For information, call 845-7180.
Nail polish party
Pamper yourself by applying Color Street nails while enjoying a fun drink from 2-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at the senior center.
Color Street nails are easy to apply, require no dry time, do not damage real nails and last up to 10 days. There will be a variety of colors to pick from.
RSVP for this event by calling 845-7471