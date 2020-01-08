American Girl tea party
Celebrate American Girl with a tea party at the library geared towards children ages 5 and up and their caregivers.
There will be three seatings: From 4-4:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 and from 1-1:45 p.m. and 3-3:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
Fancy attire is encouraged and all dolls are welcome. Registration required, call 845-7180.
Snowshoe Scurry
A snowshoeing 5K (or a trail run if there’s no snow) will help raise money for the Wisconsin Second Harvest Foodbank from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at Badger Prairie County Park, 4654 Maple Grove Drive.
Snowshoe Scurry is an organization whose mission is to offer opportunities for runners, families and outdoor enthusiasts to get outside and compete in the snow.
To participate requires a $22 donation. Bring your own snowshoes or rent them for an additional $10.
For information, email support@snowshoewi.com.
Pet portraits for a cause
Affinity Studios photography will be taking portraits of pets for $25 from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Half of the proceeds will support Key To Happiness Pet Rescue, a nonprofit volunteer based dog rescue helping save abused, neglected or unwanted animals. There will also be an auction and a showcase of the rescue’s available pets.
Reservation required, call 472-1562.
Conservation talk
The Upper Sugar River Watershed Association will host a Conversations About Conservation event 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Department of Natural Resources fish biologist Dan Oele and ecologist Jim Amrhein will discuss the delicate balance between maintaining woody habitats and preserving river navigability.
For more information, visit uppersugar.org.
Responsible gun ownership
The Mt. Horeb/Verona chapter of the Moms Demand Action group will discuss ways to keep kids safe around firearms in a presentation at the Verona library 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
For more information, visit momsdemandaction.org.
Glaucoma awareness
Dr. Hunt and Dr. Letlebo from Verona Vision Care will discuss risk factors, signs, symptoms and treatments for glaucoma in a presentation at the senior center at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.
For information, call 845-7471.
Ben Jackson Foundation fundraiser
The Ben Jackson Foundation provides financial assistance to recently enlisted military members to help them visit home from their first permanent duty station.
Those wishing to support this cause can play bingo starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
For more information, visit benjacksonfoundation.org.
Learn how to volunteer at the adoption center
People interested in volunteering at the Angel’s Wish Pet Adoption and Resource Center (161 Horizon Drive Suite 106) can attend a free orientation session from 10-11 a.m, Sunday, Jan. 19.
For information, call 848-4174.