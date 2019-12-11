Verona Road project open houseFrom 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, the final weekly update for the 2019 construction season on the Verona Road (US 18/151) Project will be held at the Verona Road Project Field Office, 6200 Nesbitt Road, Suite B.
Project staff will be available at the meeting to discuss the new Verona Road configuration, as well as the 2020 construction season on County PD/McKee Road, between Fitchrona Road and Commerce Park Drive. The entire Verona Road Project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2020. No formal presentation is scheduled.
For information, call 884-1230.
VAHS winter concertsFrom 7:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14, the Verona Area High School music department will be hosting its winter concert, 300 Richard St.
The concerts will include performances by band, choir and orchestra students in both large and small groups. Tickets are $5 per person and will help support scholarships and financial assistance for VAHS music students.
For information, call 845-4400.
Arthritis Foundation 5KFrom 7:45-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, the Arthritis Foundation will hold its annual Jingle Bell Run at Verona Area High School, 300 Richard St.
The event includes a timed 5K run, an untimed 5K walk and a 1-mile fun run. The cost to participate is $40 for adults and $25 for kids. Those interested can register the day of the event.
All registrants in all race categories will receive a T-shirt and jingle bells. For information, call 577-0053.
Christmas for kidsFrom 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Resurrection Lutheran Church will be hosting a Christmas for Kids event at 6705 Wesner Road. This event is intended for kids ages 3-10. There will be snacks, crafts and activities. For information, visit rlcverona.com.
Live reindeerFrom 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, the annual live reindeer event is set to take place at Badger Ridge Middle School, 740 N. Main Street. Photos with the reindeer will begin at 3:30 p.m. There will be free crafts for children. Live holiday music will be performed to entertain those standing in line. Culinary students from Verona Area High School will be holding a bake sale to fundraise for their culinary program.
For more information, call 845-5777.
Christmas playAt 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, the children of Salem United Church of Christ, 502 Mark Drive, will present the play “T’was The Night Before Christmas.” The play will be accompanied by music from the chancel choir, the men’s choir and the bell choir.
For information, call 845-7315.
”Stained glass dragonfly” charcoal drawing workshopFrom 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec.18, in the library’s community room, artist Robert Gorder will provide step-by-step instructions to create a charcoal drawing of a dragonfly in a stained glass style. No drawing experience is required and all supplies will be provided.
For information, call 845-7180.
Holiday label making workshopFrom 10-11 a.m., Friday Dec. 20, learn how to make holiday mailing labels on your computer at a meeting of the senior center’s Computer Questions Plus group. For information, call 845-7471.