Hometown Holidays
A two day festival kicks off the holidays in Verona. Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, there will be a ceremonial tree-lighting in Central Park, located at the corner of South Main and Paoli streets.
Santa will arrive at Central Park on a City of Verona fire truck.
At 5:30 p.m., the senior center will host the fire department’s Five-Alarm Chili Supper, crafts for kids and free pictures with Santa.
From 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday Dec. 7, kids can have breakfast with Santa at State Bank of Cross Plains – Verona branch, 108 N. Main St., sponsored by the Verona Lions Club.
For information, call 845-5777.
Jingle and Mingle
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, join businesses in the Verona Road area for the annual Jingle and Mingle.
Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy strolling carolers, family-friendly activities, ornament and card making, cookie decorating, holiday pet portraits, adult seasonal cocktails, ice sculptures, horse carriage rides, holiday planter decorating and holiday gift shopping.
For information, visit veronaroad.info.
Christmas bazaar, raffle
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Salem United Church of Christ is hosting its annual Christmas bazaar and raffle, 502 Mark Drive.
Lunch includes barbecue, assorted salads, drinks and dessert for $7 ($3 for ages 4 to 12, free for 3 and under).
For information, call 845-7807.
St. James’ Christmas concert
At 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, St. James Lutheran Church will host its annual Christmas concert “Carols and Dessert,” 427 S. Main St.
The concert includes pieces by youth and adult vocal choirs, handbell choirs and soloists. It is free and open to the public.
For information, call 845-6922.
Verona Road project open house
From 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, the final weekly update for the 2019 construction season on the Verona Road (US 18/151) Project will be held at the Verona Road Project Field Office, 6200 Nesbitt Road, Suite B.
Project staff will be available at the meeting to discuss the new Verona Road configuration, as well as the 2020 construction season on County PD/McKee Road, between Fitchrona Road and Commerce Park Drive. The entire Verona Road Project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2020.
No formal presentation is scheduled. Stop by at your convenience.
For information, call 884-1230.Library hygge
From 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, take a break from holiday routines, enjoy the free hot chocolate bar and learn to make a simple six-point beaded star. Hygge a Danish/Norwegian word.
For information, call 845-7180.
Conservation conversation
From 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association is hosting a presentation by UW-Madison professors Randy Jackson and Claudio Gratton at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
This will be an informal, two-way conversation about the world of grasslands and pollinators.
For information, call 437-7707.Verona Road project open house
From 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, the final weekly update for the 2019 construction season on the Verona Road (US 18/151) Project will be held at the Verona Road Project Field Office, 6200 Nesbitt Road, Suite B.
Project staff will be available at the meeting to discuss the new Verona Road configuration, as well as the 2020 construction season on County PD/McKee Road, between Fitchrona Road and Commerce Park Drive. The entire Verona Road Project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2020.
No formal presentation is scheduled. Stop by at your convenience.
For information, call 884-1230.