Farewell to New Century and Sugar Creek buildingsBeginning in the 2020-2021 school year, New Century Charter school will be relocating to 400 North Main St. (currently the K-wing) and Sugar Creek Elementary School with be moving to 740 N. Main Street (currently Badger Ridge Middle School).
To celebrate the legacy of these buildings, the public is invited to a celebration from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29.
There will be guided tours, historical displays in the library, live music in the gymnasium, a photo booth and refreshments.
For information, call 845-4900.
Annual USRWA meetingThe Upper Sugar River Watershed Association will hold its annual meeting from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1.
The meeting will be held in the Delphi Room of the Andromeda Building at Epic Systems’ campus, 1979 Milky Way.
It will include the annual review of USRWA, planning for the next five years of the organization, voting on the board of directors, awarding the Candle on the Water award, and a presentation by farmers on the Upper Sugar River.
For information, call 437-7707, or visit usrwa.org.
Miller and Sons chili cook-offMiller and Sons Supermarket will be hosting its second annual chili cook-off from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
There are 10 spots available for chili cooks who believe they have the tastiest chili around. Registration is required.
For more information, call 845-6478, or email millerndaughter@gmail.com.