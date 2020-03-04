Wisconsin pioneers presentation
At 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 5, historian Michael E. Stevens is set to discuss his book, “The Making of Pioneer Wisconsin: Voices of Early Settlers,” at the library.
The book, published in 2018 by Wisconsin Historical Society Press, provides insight into the lives of Wisconsin’s early settlers from the 1830s to the 1850s.
The book will be available for purchase and signing after the presentation.
For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.
Peony society meeting
The Wisconsin Peony Society will host its annual winter educational and potluck at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7.
Michelle Ovans of Ovans Peony Farm will be presenting about how she began her cut flower farm and detail how she cuts, stores and ships her peonies.
The meeting will be held at the West Madison Agricultural Research Station, 8502 Mineral Point Rd.
For information, visit wipeonysociety.org.
Digitize your photos
From 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, March 10, Verona Public Library librarians will be at the Senior Center with a portable scanner to assist people with turning printed photos into digital files for preservation and sharing. No experience is necessary to attend.
In order to digitize your items, you must either bring a flash drive with you or have an email account that you can log in to.
For information, call the library at 845-7180.
Conservation presentation: insect apocalypse
From 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association is hosting a presentation by USRWA Board President Robert Bohanan at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
The session will be an informal, two-way conversation about the rapid decline in insects as a result of pesticide use and what can be learned from monitoring dragonflies, a key apex predator.
For information, call 437-7707.
Seed starting presentation
A certified Master Gardener volunteer in partnership with the Sugar River Gardeners will be teaching tips for successful seed starting from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 11 at the library.
Attendees will learn how to purchase seeds and plant and care for them until they are ready to be planted outdoors.
For information, call the library at 845-7180.