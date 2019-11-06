Mackenzie Moore performance
From 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, Fisher King Winery will host a concert by Mackenzie Moore at 1105 Laser St.
A multi-award winning singer/songwriter, Moore says she is driven by the feeling of community that can be created in a room full of strangers with just the help of an acoustic guitar and a heartfelt voice.
Her music has roots in both 70s and 90s rock, folk and Americana.
For information, call 497-1056.
Christmas/holiday bazaar and luncheon
From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, the St. Christopher Catholic Parish will hold their annual Christmas/holiday bazaar and luncheon at the St. Andrew Parish Center, 301 N. Main St.
There will be holiday crafts, gift baskets, vintage items, woodcraft items and baked goods available. Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
For information, call the church at 845-6613.
Attracting birds to your yard
From 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, the library will host a presentation by the Wisconsin Society for Ornithology on the best ways to encourage native birds to visit your yard.
The presentation is being held in partnership with the Sugar River Gardeners.
For information, call the library at 845-7180.
Living in a lighthouse
From 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, the library will host a presentation by Dave and Rhonda Mossner of Verona, who spent a week running the Mission Point Lighthouse in Traverse City, Michigan as volunteers.
The Mossners will share their experiences and photos they’ve taken visiting nearly 100 Michigan lighthouses.
The presentation is being given in partnership with Oakwood Village, where Dave works.
For information, call the library at 845-7180.
Apps for smart devices
From 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, the library will host an ‘Appy Hour’ to teach about about useful, fun and free applications that can be downloaded to your smart device.
There will also be time to ask general questions and learn more about how to use your smartphone or tablet.
For information, call the library at 845-7180.
Candle making class
From 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, Fisher King Winery will host a candle making workshop at 1105 Laser St.
Attendees will work with soy-based wax, scented oils and unique decorative elements to craft custom candles.
A master crafter will guide you step-by-step to make a custom candle perfect for trading, gifting or treating yourself.
For information, call the winery at 497-1056.
Green burial presentation
From 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, The Linda & Gene Farley Center for Peace Justice and Sustainability will host a presentation about “green” burials.
It will be lead by Natural Path Sanctuary coordinator Shedd Farley at 2299 Spring Rose Road.
Light refreshments will be served.
For information, call the Farley Center at 845-8724.
Stop the bleed training
From 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, Fitch-Rona EMS paramedics will demonstrate how to control bleeding in emergency situations at the library.
This workshop is designed for individuals with little or no medical training who may be called upon as immediate responders to provide initial care and bleeding control to a victim of traumatic injury.
Registration is required, and has a limited number of open spots.
For information, call the library at 845-7180.
Homebrewing workshop
From 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, Wisconsin Brewing Company will host the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild for an educational session about beer homebrewing at 1079 American Way.
The free workshop is open to homebrewers of all skill levels, including those who have never brewed before.
For information, call 848-1079.