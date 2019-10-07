Death Cafe
Death midwife Sharon Stewart will lead a discussion based death cafe 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the senior center.
A death cafe is an open and respectful discussion about thoughts, fears, dreams and practical realities associated with death.
The goal of the cafe is to increase awareness of death so that it is not a taboo topic.
Refreshments will be served
For information, call 845-7471.
Eplegaarden Story Time
The library is having story time from 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Eplegaarden, 2227 Fitchburg Road, for 30 minutes of stories and songs.
The story time is recommended for children ages five and younger.
Library books will be available for check out after the story time.
For information, call 845-7180.
Bringing their stones home
The Verona Area Historical Society is returning discarded headstones to the Dane County Hospital and Home Cemetery, 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
The cemetery is located at the corner of East Verona Avenue and Hometown Circle adjacent to Gus’s Diner.
The headstone replacement project is part of an initiative to replace grave markers that were removed decades ago by grounds crew workers and were eventually found in a Town of Verona backyard.
For information, email saveveronahistory@gmail.com.
Blood drive
A blood drive is scheduled for 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Andrew Catholic, 301 N. Main St.
Appointments last roughly an hour.
A blood donor card, a driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required to check in. Individuals should weigh at least 110 pounds, be 17 years of age or older and be in general good health to be eligible to donate.
Walk ins are welcome.
For information visit redcrossblood.org
Winter garden prep
Winter is coming, and it is time to prep your garden for the cold season with the Sugar River Gardners.
A presentation will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the St. Andrew Church Parish Center, 301 N. Main St.
A master gardener from University of Wisconsin-Extension will share tips on how to prepare a garden for winter and answer questions.
For information and to register call or email JoAnn Demuth at 669-0429 or jmdemuth@tds.net
Case management
Connect with a case manager from the senior center 1-2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the library.
Case manager will answer questions about individuals or family members.
Participants can get information and ask questions about Medicare, homecare, housing assistance and financial resources.
No appointments necessary.
For information, call Becky Losby or Julie Larson at 845-7471.
Find your new favorite book
Learn to use digital resources to find your new favorite book 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the library.
Participants will explore NoveList and Goodreads with guidance from librarians. The online programs help connect libraries with readers, and readers with books.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own laptops, but the library will provide them if needed.
Registrations is required.
For information, call 845-7180
Fundraiser for Badger Ridge Middle School
Race car drivers Dalton Zehr and John Beale will be at the Badger Ridge Middle School fundraiser 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
There will be raffle prices and race car displays, with an opportunity to make a drawing on the car to display in the next race.
Ten percent of all proceeds from the night are donated to Badger Ridge Middle School.
For information, contact Badger Ridge Middle School at 845-4100.
Birthday lunch
People with October birthdays or anniversaries can enjoy lunch with a magic show at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the senior center.
Registration is required by noon Monday, Oct. 14.
Wayne the Wizard will entertain during lunch, which is $5. City of Verona residents and active volunteers who have birthdays in the month of October eat free.
Menu for that day includes Italian lasagna, green beans, toss salad, cinnamon apples and a brownie.
If participants come dressed as a wizard they will be entered into a prize drawing.
For information, and to register call 845-7471.