Duo Tárrega live music
From 7-9 p.m on Friday, Nov. 1, Fisher King Winery, 1105 Laser St., is scheduled to host Duo Tárrega.
The flute/guitar duo mostly play classical music such as Bach, Chopin, Debussy and Astor Piazzolla. They also dabble in some Bossa Nova, Irish tunes and original compositions.
For information, call the winery at 497-1056.
Kids expo
The Verona Area School District is holding its annual “Kids Expo” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Verona Area High School, 300 Richard St.
Parents can learn more about area daycares, preschools and after-school programs and officials from the district’s four elementary schools and three charter schools will attend.
The event will have games and activities for children, and food will be served.
For information, visit verona.k12.wi.us.
The 5th Dimension
At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, the Verona Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St., invites people to ‘let the sunshine in’ as they welcome the soul and R&B music group The 5th Dimension to town.
Since they started performing in 1965, The 5th Dimension has garnered 22 Top 40 hits and five No. 1 charted songs.
Tickets are available at vapas.org.
Hamilton: musical history
Fans of musicals or history buffs, are invited to come to the Verona library at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4.
Sarah Marty, faculty affiliate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of the Arts, will discuss the story of the founding of the country and the Revolution, and comment on contemporary issues in America.
With a soundtrack and script that fuses classical musical theater and poetry with elements of popular music and hip hop, the musical both builds on the past and looks to the future.
For information, call the library at 845-7180.
Google like a librarian
From 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, learn how to make searching the Internet easier with this class at the Verona library.
It’ll also show resources to help you navigate the internet and ensure you’re finding the newest, most accurate information. You may bring your own laptop, otherwise library equipment will be provided. Registration is required.
To register or for information, call the library at 845-7180.
Suicide prevention training
Sugar River United Methodist Church is scheduled to host a free suicide prevention training from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
The event is for anyone interested in learning signs and symptoms of suicide. Suicides have soared in recent years. Learn how you can be the one person who makes a difference to someone who is struggling.
For information, call UMC at 845-5855.
Memory screening
Specialists from the Aging and Disability Resource Center will provide free 20-minute, confidential memory screenings from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Verona Public Library.
The screening will create a baseline for monitoring future memory changes.
The ADRC will also share information about memory, memory clinics, brain health and local resources.
Registration is required.
To register or for information, call the library at 845-7180.
NaNoWriMo write-in
November is National Novel Writing Month, and aspiring novelists can find solidarity from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Verona library.
Writers may enjoy some refreshments, meet other writers in the area and work toward their writing goal.
For information, call the library at 845-7180.
Death cafe
Death midwife Sharon Stewart will lead a discussion-based death cafe at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Verona Senior Center.
It is an open and respectful discussion about the thoughts, fears, dreams and practical realities of death.
The goal is to increase awareness of death so that it is not a taboo topic.
There will be treats and coffee.
For information, call the senior center at 845-7471.
Bazaar and luncheon
St. Christopher Catholic Parish, St. Andrew Church in Verona will hold their annual Christmas/holiday bazaar and luncheon from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the St. Andrew Parish Center, 301 N. Main St.
There will be holiday crafts, gift baskets, vintage items, woodcraft items, and baked goods available, and lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
For information, call the church at 845-6613.