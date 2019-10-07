Thursday, Oct. 10
• 3 p.m., Veterans Club (repeats second Thursdays), senior center, 845-7471
• 7:30 p.m., Young Frankenstein with Verona Area Community Theater, 300 Richard St., vact.org
Friday, Oct. 11
• 10 a.m., Death cafe, senior center, 845-7471
• 10:30-11 a.m., Eplegaarden Story Time, 2227 Fitchburg Road,845-7180.
• 7:30 p.m., Young Frankenstein with Verona Area Community Theater, 300 Richard St., vact.org
Saturday, Oct. 12
• 7:30-11:30 a.m., Blood Drive, St. Andrew Catholic, 301 N. Main St., redcrossblood.org
• 10 a.m. STEAM Fair, library, 845-7180
• 7:30-11:30 a.m., Blood Drive, St. Andrew Catholic Church, 301 N. Main St., redcrossblood.org
• 2 p.m., Young Frankenstein with Verona Area Community Theater, 300 Richard St., vact.org
• 7:30 p.m., Young Frankenstein with Verona Area Community Theater, 300 Richard St., vact.org
Sunday, Oct. 13
• 2 p.m., Young Frankenstein with Verona Area Community Theater, 300 Richard St., vact.org
Monday, Oct. 14
• 1-2 p.m., Case manager outreach, library, 845-7471
• 7 p.m., Common Council, City Center, 845-6495
Tuesday, Oct. 15
• 3-6:30 p.m., Verona Artist and Farmers Market, Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St., veronasmarket.com
• 6-8 p.m., Find your new favorite book, library, 845-7180
• 6:30-7:30 p.m., “Staying Vital” support group (registration requested; repeats every third Tuesday), senior center, 845-7471
Wednesday, Oct. 18
• 6 p.m., Dungeons and Dragons, library, 845-7180
Thursday, Oct. 17
• 4 p.m., Anime and manga club (grades 6-12), library, 845-7180
• 6-7 p.m., Evening Caregiver Support Group (repeats first and third Thursdays; refreshments 5:30-6 p.m.), senior center, 845-7471
• 6:30 p.m., “Getting your garden ready for winter,” St. Andrew Church Parish Center, 301 N. Main St., 669-0429
Friday, Oct. 18
• 9 a.m., Seed collection at Ice Age junction, 8451 Flagstone Drive, 224-3601
• 11:30 a.m., Wayne the Wizard, senior center, 845-7471
• 6:30-8 p.m., NERF or Nothing (ages 18 and older), library, 845-7180
• Registration closes for senior center bus trip
• Library closed until noon for staff training day
Saturday, Oct. 19
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Prairie Kitchen free community meal, BPNN, 1200 E. Verona Ave., bpnn.org