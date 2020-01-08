Thursday, Jan. 9
• 4-5:30 p.m., Teen Dungeons & Dragons, library, 845-7180
• 6:30-7 p.m., Snow-themed family story and craft time, library, 845-7180
• 7-9 p.m., Homebrewing Stammtisch, Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, 848-1079
• 7-9:30 p.m., Trivia, Fisher King Winery, 1105 Laser St., 497-1056
Friday, Jan. 10
• 10 a.m., Death café, senior center, 845-7471
• 10-11:30 a.m., Young and restless open indoor play time for children up to age 5, library, 845-7180
• 12:30-2:30 p.m., Movie screening: “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” senior center, 845-7471
• 4-4:45 p.m. and 3-3:45 p.m., American Girl tea party, library, 845-7180
• 5-8 p.m., ‘Snowshoe Scurry’ trail run 5K ($22), Badger Prairie County Park, 4654 Maple Grove Drive, support@snowshoewi.com
• 6-8 p.m., Movie screening: “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” Country View Elementary PTO, 710 Lone Pine Way, 845-4800
• 7-9 p.m., Live music: Taylor Schereck, Fisher King Winery, 1105 Laser St., 497-1056
• 8-11 p.m., Live music: Shawn Schell & Olas Witts, Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road, 845-9150
Saturday, Jan. 11
• 10-11 a.m., ‘It’s Code Outside!’ STEAM-based story time for ages 4-6, library, 845-7180
• 1-1:45 p.m. and 3-3:45 p.m., American Girl tea party, library, 845-7180
• 7-9 p.m., Live music: Chance Stine Trio, Fisher King Winery, 1105 Laser St., 497-1056
Sunday, Jan. 12
• 1 p.m., Poses and paws pet portrait photos ($25), Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, 472-1562
Monday, Jan. 13
• 9 a.m., Coffee with a cop, senior center, 845-7471
• 7-9 p.m., Common Council meeting, City Hall, 111 Lincoln St., 845-6495
Tuesday, Jan. 14
• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Conversations about conservation, Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, usrwa.org
• 6:30-8 p.m., Moms Demand Action responsible gun ownership presentation, library, momsdemandaction.org
Wednesday, Jan. 15
• 11:30 a.m., Glaucoma awareness presentation, senior center, 845-7471
• 1:30-2 p.m., Kids yoga for ages 2-6, library, 845-7180
• 4-5 p.m., Pokémon club, library, 845-7180
Thursday, Jan. 16
• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bingo, Fisher King Winery, 1105 Laser St., 497-1056
Friday, Jan. 17
• 10-11 a.m., How to send a video to a family member or friend using the internet, senior center, 845-7471
• 12:30 pm., Live music: Tony Rocker (Elvis impersonator), senior center, 845-7471
• 5:30-8 p.m., Bingo fundraiser for Ben Jackson Foundation, Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
• 6:30-8:30 p.m., NERF games for adults, library, 845-7180
• 7-9 p.m., Live music: Johnny Maasch, Fisher King Winery, 1105 Laser St., 497-1056
• 7:30 p.m., VACT presents “Mama Mia!”, Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St., vact.org
• 8-11 p.m., Live music: Elizabeth Mary Band, Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road, 845-9150
Saturday, Jan. 18
• 10 a.m. to noon, Verona Area Historical Society meeting, senior center, 845-7471
• 7-9 p.m., Live music: The Change, Fisher King Winery, 1105 Laser St., 497-1056
• 7-11 p.m., 90s music party, Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 South Main St., 497-3165
• 7:30 p.m., VACT presents “Mama Mia!”, Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St., vact.org
• 8-11 p.m., 90s music dance night, Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road, 845-9150
Sunday, Jan. 19
• 10 a.m., Orientation for new volunteers, Angel’s Wish Pet Adoption and Resource Center, 161 Horizon Drive, 848-4174
• 10:45 a.m. to noon, Crystals to help with the energy shifts ($10), Minerals and More, 1035 North Edge Trail, 845-3630
• 2 p.m., VACT presents “Mama Mia!”, Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St., vact.org