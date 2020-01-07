Sept. 119:18 a.m. A man reported having his pant leg grabbed as he was exiting his truck by an individual who identified himself as an “off-duty police officer” while at the Kwik Trip on Hwy. PB. Once the man started recording the interaction, the individual left.
6:19 p.m. Police received an anonymous report of a 9 year old boy who had walked up to the caller and asked for money, saying he isn’t fed at home and will be beaten by his family if he comes home too early. Officers found the boy, who denied the allegation and became “emotionally distraught” over the accusation. The boy was taken home by a parent.
Sept. 1312:10 a.m. A 61 year old Madison man was arrested for his second OWI offense after police watched him fail to stop at a stop sign on Basswood Avenue.
Sept. 151:42 a.m. A 29 year old Fitchburg woman was arrested for her first OWI after she failed to use her turn signal and stop at the flashing red light at the intersection of Llanos and Main streets.
Sept. 179:12 a.m. A woman accidentally set off her fire alarm while attempting to get a chipmunk out of her garage on the 400 block of Westridge Parkway. She was warned about the city’s false alarm ordinance.
12:37 p.m. Walgreens staff reported that a high school girl took a pregnancy test off of the shelf, used it in the bathroom and left the store with a group of friends without paying for it.
Sept. 208:17 a.m. A Country View Elementary School student was suspended after he brought an airsoft gun to school and was showing it to other students.
9:20 p.m. A 41 year old man was arrested for his third OWI offense after he was found taking items from the Mobil gas station and admitted to drinking and driving. He was also cited for retail theft.
Sept. 26
8:32 p.m. An anonymous person reported neighbors didn’t “quite fit into the neighborhood” for throwing a party with loud music. Officers made contact with a woman, who stated she was at her aunt’s house for a family cookout. Kids were observed to be singing loudly, but police observed no other issues.
Sept. 279:16 p.m. An officer stopped at Zurbuchen Oil after he spotted a man looking at a vehicle in the parking lot. The man, another Verona police officer, said he was looking at the car because it was for sale.
Sept. 299:21 a.m. Holiday Inn Express reported it would be seeking charges against one of its guests after he set off a fire extinguisher in one of the hotel’s elevators while intoxicated. The man agreed to pay the expenses related to the repairs.
8:04 p.m. A Fitchburg teenager was cited for disorderly conduct after he yelled profanities at police at McDonald’s as they were conducting a traffic stop that didn’t involve him.
Sept. 303:43 a.m. Police attempted to stop thieves who were stealing vehicles in the area of Jenna Drive. The officer chased the thieves until they started to drive over lawns to avoid the police.
Until just around 6 a.m., police received reports of break-ins from addresses on Wynnwood Drive, Mesa Road, Jenna Drive and Westridge Parkway. Thefts included loose change, a wallet, a digital camera, a backpack and a Honda Pilot.
Oct. 22:10 p.m. Three Verona Area High School students were asked to put picnic tables back and return to school after they were seen making a “fort” with the tables at Harriet Park.
Oct. 103:25 p.m. A child reported to a crossing guard that a man in a small white truck stopped in the middle of Church Street to watch her and her friend play in Hometown Junction Park. Being watched by the man made her uncomfortable, the girl told the crossing guard. The man could not be located.
Oct. 123:27 a.m. A 27 year old Madison woman was cited for a third OWI offense after police stopped her because the the Green County Sheriff’s Office advised the woman had taken off in a vehicle while they were working on an OWI investigation involving her.
7:31 p.m. A resident called police after a Toppers delivery driver used the person’s driveway to turn around while delivering pizza. The driver said he accidentally pulled into the wrong address on Steeple Point Way.
Oct. 132:11 a.m. Police gave a man a ride home to Paoli after they found him walking in the median of American Way. The man told police he had been getting a ride from her best friend, but got out of her car after he and the woman got into a fight over her boyfriend, whom the man doesn’t like.
Oct. 154:39 p.m. A woman reported seeing pink water come out of a drinking fountain at Cathedral Point Park. Police contacted the public works department, which said it had put antifreeze in the pipes to prepare for winter and would develop a plan to turn the drinking fountain off. An officer placed caution tape on the fountains as a temporary solution.
Oct. 169:37 p.m. An unknown man was reported to be passing out fake $100 bills at It’s Time and the Klassik Tavern. He received approximately $190 in real money in change for the bills he was handing out.
Oct. 172:16 p.m. Police assisted in transporting a 20-pound bag of prescription drugs that was found in a St. Vincent de Paul donation box to Hometown Pharmacy for disposal.
Oct. 181:14 p.m. A woman received a notice about a $20,000 Honda motorcycle that was purchased in Jacksonville, Florida, under with her bank account. The woman told police she was the victim of identity theft because she had never been to Jacksonville and didn’t know how to ride a motorcycle.
Oct. 2111:27 p.m. A 17 year old Madison boy was cited for reckless driving after he was found drifting on East Verona Avenue and through the McDonald’s parking lot. The boy admitted to drifting and said he was doing it to impress a girl inside the McDonald’s.
Oct. 231:58 p.m. A man reported that during the past two nights, someone removed the metal pumpkin decorations off of his front stoop on the 600 block of Acadia Way, placing them at the edge of his property or in the woods behind his house.
Oct. 259:08 p.m. A man was cited for trespassing at Mobil after he became angry with an employee for not having a specific brand of cigarette in stock and was asked to leave. When asked to leave, he threw money at the employee.
Oct. 309:23 a.m. An officer read books to children at the library during its reading program and gave them a tour of the squad car.
Nov. 18:27 a.m. Several Verona Area High School students were sent home after a fight escalated between two students involving a punch in the face. None of the students was dealt with by law enforcement.
12:05 p.m. Two Madison LaFollette students were warned for trespassing after they accessed the Verona Area High School building during lunchtime. The students were told to not return to the school without permission.
Nov. 24:13 a.m. The parents of a 3 year old boy were warned to keep a closer eye on their son after he was found wandering around the Hyatt Place hotel. This was the child’s first time staying in a hotel and he “likes to wander,” the parents told police.
11:41 p.m. A man called 911 after a woman dumped water on him at Cahoots. Upon arrival, witnesses and the woman told police the man had been harassing women at the bar and had refused to leave when asked. The man agreed to go home for the night and not return to the bar.
Nov. 38:20 p.m. Police assisted two people whose car burst into flames on U.S. Hwy. 151 after hitting a deer. No injuries were reported, and the people were driven to a hotel.
Nov. 712:13 a.m. Police received a call about a woman yelling in Behnke Park. Upon arrival, police found the woman yelling indistinguishable words from her back deck. The woman told officers she had been praying. Later in the day, her family members requested assistance because the woman had not slept, eaten or drank water in the past 48 hours and believed she was possessed by the devil. Fitch-Rona EMS provided the woman a sedative and transported her to the hospital.
Nov. 94 p.m. Three children wearing Halloween costumes were warned after a man reported them for coming up to his house on the 1200 block of Scenic Ridge Drive to ask for candy. Police told the children to not knock on doors because it was no longer Halloween.