Nov. 11
10:56 a.m. Police detained a chicken roaming around the Verona Athletic Center, which was taken to the county animal services department.
Nov. 13
12:21 p.m. A 46 year old Madison man was educated on where to place a registration sticker on his license plate after he was stopped for suspended registration. He was not cited for suspended registration when the officer realized the sticker’s placement had resulted in him typing in the wrong license plate number.
Nov. 14
12:39 p.m. Two Madison West High School students were cited for trespassing after they were involved in a disturbance in a Verona Area High School parking lot with two of its students. All four students were cited for disorderly conduct.
3:08 p.m. The Culver’s owner reported a woman who brought her non-service animal into the restaurant. The dog, which she said she did not want to leave in the cold, was uncontrolled and began jumping up on customers’ tables while they were eating.
Nov. 15
1:01 a.m. A 17 year old Milwaukee boy was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle and fleeing police after being found driving it on Melody Lane and South Main Street. Other police agencies helped in the pursuit of the vehicle.
1:32 p.m. A woman reported her neighbor’s garage door was damaged. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the neighbor, who advised she had accidentally damaged the door and was coordinating repairs.
3:55 p.m. Police assisted a parent whose 5 year old child became stuck in a drawer in their bed frame.
Nov. 16
11:28 a.m. A woman reported that a man had caused damage to her property. She told police the man had intentionally defecated in her purse, urinated in a clothes basket, spit on her clothes and took her prescription medication and garage door opener.
Nov. 22
4:01 p.m. Police responded to a report of a rooster causing a disturbance on the 500 block of Melody Lane. When an officer spoke with its owner, the woman said she thought she had purchased four chickens in March, but one turned out to be a rooster, and was actively attempting to get rid of it. The city’s ordinance allows for chickens, but not roosters.
Nov. 23
2:49 a.m. A 25 year old woman was cited for her first OWI after she almost backed into a police squad in the middle of the roadway on the 100 block of Enterprise Drive. She was released to a responsible party.
11:48 p.m. A 16 year old boy was cited for a GDL violation and equipment violation after he was stopped for not having a front license plate. The boy was found to have more passengers than he was allowed, beer concealed in the trunk and marijuana in his vehicle.
Nov. 27
10:21 a.m. A student was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail for burglary after he snuck into Verona Area High School as a girl’s basketball game was letting out, stayed in the building overnight and stole cash and electronics. He was found sleeping inside the nurse’s office and the majority of stolen property was recovered.
Nov. 28
3:50 a.m. Police received a report of a man “stumbling and flying a kite” in the Verona Area High School parking lot. Officers made contact with the man, who said he had insomnia and came out to fly his kite.
10:57 p.m. Police received a report of a baby being at Cahoot’s Bar where its parents were consuming alcohol and leaving it unattended. The parents agreed to take an Uber home with their child for the night.
Nov. 29
1:37 a.m. A 22 year old woman was cited for her first OWI after she failed to stop at a flashing red light on West Verona Avenue. She was booked into jail and her vehicle was parked for the night.
1:41 p.m. A Verona Area Chamber of Commerce employee reported that its inflatable turkey decoration had been stolen from the front yard. The decoration was later recovered.
Nov. 30
10:35 p.m. A 39 year old Madison woman was cited for her first OWI after she was stopped for speeding on North Main Street. A blood draw was conducted and she was released to a responsible party.
Dec. 1
8:03 p.m. Residents on the 1200 block of Enterprise Drive reported that their vehicles had either been stolen or were rummaged through. Police were not able to find the thieves.
Dec. 3
11:08 a.m. A student was charged for damaging a sink by sitting on it in the Verona Area High School.
Dec. 4
10:47 a.m. A man reported that he was being targeted by scammers. He told police that he had met a woman who claimed she was 21 on a dating site, and they had exchanged nude photographs. Afterward, he began receiving calls from the woman’s “father,” who claimed she was only 16 and he needed to Venmo him money to make it “go away.” Police advised him to cease all communication.
Dec. 8
2:23 p.m. Police received a report of an “unmarked package” being delivered to a home on the 1100 block of Canterbury Pass. Upon arrival, an officer turned the package over and found a delivery label for the person who lived at the home.
Dec. 9
2:22 a.m. A 52 year old man was cited for his first OWI after police received a complaint about his driving. His BAC was three times the legal limit and he was released to a responsible party.
Dec. 11
10:31 p.m. An anonymous caller reported a suspicious woman in her twenties, dressed in all black, walking through the neighborhood on East Chapel Royale Drive. The woman ignored the caller when they yelled to her out of their window while driving. Police checked the area and didn’t find anything suspicious.
Dec. 12
4:47 p.m. A woman was counseled for leaving her 4 year old child in her car unattended after she reported him missing. The child was found sleeping in the backseat of her locked car outside of Cahoot’s.
Dec. 18
7:58 p.m. A cleaning crew reported a woman who urinated outside the main entrance to Naviant and left feminine products in the bushes after the employees refused her demand to let her inside to use the bathroom.
Dec. 19
6:14 p.m. Police escorted a naked man off of the Epic Systems campus.
Dec. 23
12:40 p.m. A man on the 300 block of Chapel Royal Drive reported a crossbow arrow had hit the eastern side of his home and had gone through the siding. The neighbor, who was suspected to have shot the arrow, and owns crossbow hunting equipment, denied shooting the house.
6:11 p.m. A man at the Kwik Trip on East Verona Avenue reported seeing a woman pour vodka into a cup before leaving the store. Police stopped the woman and found no evidence of alcohol.
Dec. 25
1:14 p.m. A 28 year old Marshall woman was cited for her third OWI after she was involved in a hit-and-run on the 300 block of Prairie Heights Drive.
Dec. 30
1:25 p.m. A man and a woman were warned for “indecent behavior” after they were found having sex in a vehicle with steamed-up windows at Reddan Soccer Park.
Jan. 1
2:17 a.m. A 32 year old man was arrested for possession of cocaine and eluding an officer after he refused to stop for police over vehicle violations. He was also found to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken to the Dane County Jail.
Jan. 3
9:46 a.m. The owner of Miller and Sons reported that an employee stole at least $1,720 from the business. Police agreed to review footage and consider criminal charges.
10:49 a.m. Police invested an Instagram account making vague threats to Verona Area High School students, where comments like, “Wildcats better watch your back” were added to photos where student athletes were tagged.