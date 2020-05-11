Feb. 17
9 a.m. A 16 year old girl was reported to be having sexual intercourse with a 48 year old man. When police contacted the girl, she denied having any relationship with an older male and didn’t know why anyone would feel the need to make a report like that.
11:08 a.m. Police responded to a report of gunshots going off, possibly at squirrels, from a duplex 200 block of Jefferson Street. Officers were unable to contact either homeowner.
Feb. 18
2:01 a.m. A man was arrested for his fourth OWI after his vehicle hit a phone line box at the intersection of Locust and Bruce streets.
Feb. 20
8:36 a.m. A man asked for extra patrol around his home on the 1200 block of Hemlock Drive after he observed the same woman, estimated to be in her 60s, taking photos of his home between 11 a.m. and noon two Mondays in a row. The man said he didn’t know the woman or why she would be taking photos.
5:19 p.m. A 72 year old Wisconsin Dells man was arrested for his first OWI after he was found to be driving all over the road on Hwy. PB.
Feb. 21
2:35 a.m. Police verbally warned a woman for speeding after they noticed she was driving at high speeds along a residential area along Northern Lights Road. The woman, who was with her husband, explained to an officer that they were on their way to assist their pregnant daughter who had just gone into labor.
1:06 p.m. An officer read several books to children during the Verona Area High School’s annual “Wildcat United” read-a-thon.
2:05 p.m. A 16 year old boy called 911 to report a burglary in progress, but upon officer arrival, it was found that his older brother had unexpectedly returned home from college.
Feb. 22
11:02 a.m. A man reported that an unknown person had walked up to his car that was outside running on Lone Pine Way, but left the property upon seeing the man’s 14 year old son walk outside.
9:55 p.m. Three teenagers were arrested for felony possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver after an officer stopped them on Locust Drive for defective tag lamps. Upon conducting a search of the car, one of the teenagers was found with marijuana stuffed up his rectum and scale hidden in his pocket, as well as 36 grams of marijuana, THC vaping cartridges and $2,133 in cash in the car. All three were booked into the Dane County Jail.
Feb. 23
5:47 a.m. Two incidents of suspicious activity surrounding cars in people’s driveways in the Edward Street and Nine Mound Road neighborhood were reported to police. In both incidents, no thefts occurred, but several people were exiting cars and approaching vehicles that did not belong to them.
8:58 a.m. A man was warned for shoveling snow from his property into the roadway on Westridge Parkway.
Feb. 26
2:01 p.m. A caller reported seeing a video online that featured a person, who could not be identified, holding a gun inside their vehicle outside of Door No. 5 at Verona Area High School. School administration and the PSL officer were notified. Two days later, a 21 year old Madison man was arrested for possession of a firearm in a school zone.
Feb. 29
9:29 a.m. Kwik Trip employees reported a suspicious person was acting odd and making “eccentric gestures” at female employees while at the Hwy. PB location. Police could not locate the person, who left before officers arrived.
6:35 p.m. A man was warned for his actions after he grabbed onto a 9 year old girl’s arm and accused her of stealing Girl Scout Cookies. The child was not in pain or injured.
March 1
1:59 a.m. A 30 year old Richland Center woman was cited for her first OWI after being found deviating from her lane multiple times. A field test resulted in a .21 BAC. The woman was released to a responsible party.
March 2
12:14 a.m. A 23 year old Verona woman was cited for her first OWI after being stopped for going over the center line while speeding on North Main Street. Her BAC was found to be .16, twice the legal limit, and she was picked up by a responsible party. Her passenger took an Uber home.
8:14 a.m. A custodian found a clear plastic baggie with a white substance in it, as well as the word “coke” written on it, sticking out of a locker at the high school. The material inside was tested and determined to be cornstarch.
2:49 p.m. An officer assisted one of the high school associate principals with counseling students on using their iPhones to AirDrop memes and inappropriate photos to one another during their English class.
March 3
4:24 p.m. A woman reported her concerns that another person other than her child was in her home. Her only evidence was that food jars had lids twisted back on either too tight or too loose, cereal boxes had been moved and she got sick to her stomach after eating a lot of cookies she had made. Police provided the woman with information about installing an in-home camera.
March 4
8:30 a.m. The owner of a skin care business reported a strange interaction she had with a customer the prior day, which included him asking strange questions and wanting to expose his genitals to her. The woman directed the man to seek medical help from a clinic to address his concerns. Police provided safety suggestions for the woman and her staff, should the man return.
March 8
9:03 a.m. A 54 year old man was warned for creating a public nuisance after he was found to be honking the horn of his car constantly at the Park and Ride.
March 9
8:07 p.m. A woman reported that an older man in a minivan had stalked her son as he walked home from the bus stop, driving by him three times and twice slowing down and staring at him. Police advised the parents to speak with the bus driver and to get a license plate number if it happens again.
The reports from March 12 to April 13 are missing due to record keeping errors where reports were shredded before the Press could review them.
April 14
9:22 a.m. Fairfield Inn employees reported a dark colored Lexus with Minnesota license plates in the underground parking lot that has been there for weeks. Officers made contact with the registered owner, who said it belongs to his wife. The man told police that she flew from Madison to Arizona a few weeks earlier and has not been able to return home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
April 15
1:45 p.m. Officers asked a group of children to disperse and follow the “Safer at Home” order after they were seen gathering in the street to decorate it for their friend’s birthday. The children were maintaining a six foot distance from one another.
4:32 p.m. Police received a report of children throwing rocks at ducks in a retention pond, but an officer could not locate anyone.
April 17
Midnight: A 41 year old man was arrested for his first OWI after fleeing the scene of a domestic disturbance at his residence prior to the officer’s arrival. The man was pursued on Hwy. 18-151 by Dane County Sheriff’s deputies and eventually stopped by Fitchburg police. The man was arrested for felony eluding and other traffic offenses in addition to the OWI.
11:40 p.m. Four teenagers were warned for trespassing on the Epic campus after they were found in a warming shelter on the northern side.
April 18
2:03 a.m. A woman reported that she feared that someone was outside on her property because her dog was constantly barking. Officers found multiple deer in her backyard that were causing the dog to bark.
April 19
10:37 a.m. A woman reported a female child, between 10 and 12 years old, riding her bike and coughing around her as she walked her dog in the Goldenrod Circle neighborhood. When the woman asked what the child was doing, she claimed that she had coronavirus. Police attempted to locate the child to counsel her on her actions, but were unable to find her.
April 22
12:02 p.m. A group of eight children playing street hockey on Hidden Valley Road were warned for violating the “Safer at Home” order and were told to go home.
April 23
2:36 p.m. Police referred charges of heroin possession and drug paraphernalia for three people who were seen doing the drug in a car on West End Circle.
5:57 p.m. A woman reported that a hole had been made in the driver’s side door of her car as an attempt to gain access inside. Nothing was missing from the car.
April 24
12:27 p.m. Police educated a man on how to properly store a rifle in his vehicle after someone witnessed him throw it in there without a case.
April 26
11:14 a.m. Police spoke with a woman who was walking with her infant child on the side of the road on American Way after she and her husband got into an argument about his allegedly poor driving skills.
2:21 p.m. Police told a group of teenagers to disperse after they were found playing a game of basketball together at Fireman’s Park, violating the “Safer at Home” order.
April 27
4:47 p.m. An anonymous person asked for police to increase their presence in the Hemlock Drive neighborhood, as neighbors have started to become verbally confrontational with one another.
April 28
8:03 a.m. A sick raccoon in a backyard on the 500 block of Goldenrod Circle was euthanized by police.
10:22 a.m. Police rescued four ducklings from underneath a sewer grate at the Verona Ice Arena and reunited them with their mother and siblings.