CITY OF VERONA, DANE COUNTY, WISCONSIN
BOARD OF REVIEW
NOTICE OF ADJOURNED MEETING
The Board of Review, having met on the 11th day of May, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom Webinar, for the purpose of calling the Board of Review into session during the 45 day period beginning on the 4th Monday of April, pursuant to Wis. Stat. §70.47(1), is hereby providing notice, as allowed under Wis. Stats. §70.47(3)(aL)(2, that the board voted to adjourn until the 24th day of August, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. due to the current public health crisis related to COVID-19.
Additional notice of the reconvened Board of Review, as required under Wis. Stat. §70.47(2), will be provided in advance of the meeting.
Notice is hereby given this 12th day of May, 2020 by:
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: May 14, 2020
CITY OF VERONA
MINUTES
COMMON COUNCIL
April 27, 2020
Verona City Hall
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Verona Common Council held its meeting as a virtual meeting. The Common Council did not meet at City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street. Members of the Common Council and Staff joined the meeting by using Zoom Webinar. Members of the public were able to join the meeting using Zoom Webinar via a computer, tablet, or smartphone, or by calling into the meeting via phone.
1. Mayor Diaz called the meeting to order at 7:06 p.m.
2. Roll call: Alderpersons Cronin, Jerney, Kemp, Kohl, Posey, Reekie and Touchett were present. Also present: City Administrator Sayre; City Engineer Fischer; and City Clerk Clark.
3. Public Comment: None
4. Approval of the minutes from the April 13, 2020 Common Council meeting and April 21, 2020 Common Council Organizational meeting. Motion by Reekie, seconded by Kohl, to approve the minutes of the April 13, 2020 Common Council meeting and April 21, 2020 Common Council Organizational meeting. Motion carried 7-0.
5. Mayor’s Business:
A. Consideration of candidates for District 2 Alderperson vacancy
Dennis Beres and Charlie Ryan introduced themselves to the Council as candidates for the vacant District 2 Alderperson seat.
B. Arbor Day Proclamation
Mayor Diaz read the 2020 Arbor Day Proclamation and declared April 27, 2020 as Arbor Day in the City of Verona.
C. Council member committee appointments
Mayor Diaz recommended the following Council member committee and commission appointments: Economic Development Commission: Chad Kemp – Finance Committee Chair – 1 year term expiring May 2021; Parks, Recreation & Forestry Commission: Charlotte Jerney – 1 year term expiring May 2021, Heather Reekie – 1 year term expiring May 2021; Cemetery Board: Evan Touchett – Public Works/Sewer and Water Committee Chair – 1 year term expiring May 2021, Brian Lamers – Finance Director – 1 year term expiring May 2021, David Walker – Parks Director – 1 year term expiring May 2021; Tourism Commission: Charlotte Jerney – 1 year term expiring May 2021; City/Town Joint Planning Committee: Katie Kohl – completing the 2 year term vacated by Sarah Gaskell expiring May 2021. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Kohl, to approve the Council member committee and commission appointments as recommended by Mayor Diaz. Motion carried 7-0.
D. Citizen member committee appointments
Mayor Diaz recommended the following citizen committee and commission appointments: Community Development Authority: Brett Polglaze – 4 year term expiring May 2024; Economic Development Commission: Sean Cleary – 1 year term expiring May 2021; Fitch-Rona EMS District: Gregg Miller – 2 year term expiring May 2022; Parks, Recreation & Forestry Commission: Tyler Powers, Chair – 1 year term expiring May 2021; Plan Commission: Tyler Powers – 1 year term expiring May 2021, Mike Hankard – 3 year term expiring May 2023; Police and Fire Commission: Melissa Helgesen – 5 year term expiring 2025; Zoning Board of Appeals: Brett Petta – 3 year term expiring May 2023; Cemetery Board: Art Cresson – 3 year term expiring May 2023; Tourism Commission: Charlie Eggen (Hotel Rep) – 1 year term expiring May 2021, Jason Hunt (Citizen), Chair – 1 year term expiring May 2021, Sara Hoechst (Citizen) – 1 year term expiring May 2021, Patricia Wehrley (Citizen) – 1 year term expiring May 2021. Additional appointments for vacant seats will be made at a later date. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Kemp, to approve the citizen member committee and commission appointments as recommended by Mayor Diaz. Motion carried 7-0.
6. Announcements:
7. Administrator’s Report:
• The Verona Public Library has started curbside pickup.
• The City’s revaluation is ongoing. This is an exterior inspection only.
• Sugar Creek Elementary School RFPs were due today. Six proposals were received.
8. Engineer’s Report:
• Well 6 Pumping Station Construction: The well and pump equipment have been installed an interior mechanical piping is being installed now. The interior is being prepared for painting the week of April 27th. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Final Completion date will be pushed to August 31st.
• Verona Area High School Construction Traffic Improvements: Inside lanes are closed for a few weeks; then lane closures will be shifted to the outside lanes. West End Circle traffic will remain in the current location, with asphalt paving planned for the week of May 4th, and traffic switched to stage 2 location after paving. Road base placement has begun on Wildcat Way, and curb and gutter placement is planned in the upcoming weeks. Work on the Military Ridge State Trail is complete and the trail is open.
• CTH PD Construction – Woods Road to CTH M: Road work has resumed. During the first half of May, the contractor is scheduled to pave the binder lift of the future east bound lanes and install the temporary traffic control items and paint.
• Liberty Park Phase 4 Construction: Storm sewer on Ambition Street has been installed, and the contractor has shifted to street grading on the Liberty Drive extension and Ambition Street. Work on Whalen Road will follow.
9. Committee Reports
A. Plan Commission
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: PUBLIC HEARING on petition/Resolution No. R-20-012 to vacate and discontinue portions of Northern Lights Road and Cross Country Road. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Kohl, to open the public hearing at 7:52 p.m. Motion carried 7-0. Sayre stated no written comments or requests to be heard at tonight’s public hearing were received from the public. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Kemp, to close the public hearing at 7:53 p.m. Motion carried 7-0.
Sayre explained a public hearing is required when a roadway is discontinued. The Common Council approved introducing this Resolution at the March 9, 2020 Common Council meeting. The Resolution is to discontinue portions of Northern Lights Road and Cross Country Road as part of the Epic 2 Plat. Notice of the discontinuance was provided to adjacent property owners. No comments from the public regarding the discontinuance have been received.
(2) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-20-012 discontinuing portions of Northern Lights Road and Cross Country Road pursuant to Wis. Stat. §66.1003. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Cronin, to approve Resolution No. R-20-012 discontinuing portions of Northern Lights Road and Cross Country Road pursuant to Wis. Stat. §66.1003. On roll call: Alders Cronin, Kemp, Kohl, Posey, Reekie, and Touchett – Aye. Motion carried 7-0.
(3) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Quit claim between the City of Verona and Epic Systems Corporation. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Reekie, to approve a quit claim between the City of Verona and Epic Systems Corporation. The quit claim deed will transfer land between the City of Verona and Epic Systems Corporation, and will clean up any property line discrepancies prior to Epic recording the new plat for their property. On roll call: Alders Touchett, Cronin, Jerney, Kemp, Kohl, Posey, and Reekie – Aye. Motion carried 7-0.
(4) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-20-016 approving a lease agreement between the City of Verona and Epic Systems Corporation. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Reekie, to approve a lease agreement between the City of Verona and Epic Systems Corporation, subject to final review by the City Administrator and City Attorney. This lease relates to the existing parking ramp tunnels in Northern Lights Road. The lease establishes the terms, conditions and expectations for the use and maintenance of these areas that are located within road right-of-way. On roll call: Alders Reekie, Touchett, Cronin, Jerney, Kemp, Kohl, and Posey – Aye. Motion carried 7-0.
10. New Business
A. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Payment of bills. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Cronin, to pay the bills in the amount of $692,519. 84. On roll call: Alders Posey, Reekie, Touchett, Cronin, Jerney, Kemp, and Kohl – Aye. Motion carried 7-0.
B. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Small Business COVID-19 Support Program. Sayre explained this program would provide $1,000 to $5,000 grants to eligible small businesses. The goal of the program is to provide funds to help local businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic. The $200,000 available for this program will utilize underutilized money from the City’s Revolving Loan Fund. To be eligible for the grant program, businesses must meet certain criteria. Eligible expenses for the grant program include payroll, utility expenses, and lease/mortgage payments if the expense occurred March 1, 2020 or later. Ineligible expenses include construction related capital improvements; signage or advertising; past due leases, loan or utility payments; uniforms; other items of sufficient stock existing prior to the Governor’s Safer at Home order. If approved, Staff will start taking applications immediately until May 5th. Council members were generally in favor of the grant program, and expressed a desire to help local businesses that are hurting due to COVID-19. Motion by Reekie, seconded by Kemp, to approve the Small Business COVID-19 Support Program as written. Motion by Cronin, seconded by Kohl, to amend the motion on the floor to remove the applicant eligibility criterion that a business must have been established for at least six (6) months (opened on or before September 15, 2019). On roll call: Alders Reekie, Cronin, Jerney, and Kohl – Aye; Alders Touchett, Kemp, and Posey – No. Motion carried 4-3, with Alders Touchett, Kemp and Posey voting No. Mayor Diaz asked for a roll call vote on the original motion made by Reekie, and seconded by Kemp, to approve the Small Business COVID-19 Support Program as written, with an amendment to remove the applicant eligibility criterion that a business must have been established for at least six (6) months (opened on or before September 15, 2019). On roll call: Alders Touchett, Cronin, Jerney, Kemp, Kohl, Posey and Reekie – Aye. Motion carried 7-0.
C. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Ordinance No. 20-965 creating Section 2-4-8(g) of the Code of Ordinances relating to the City of Verona Small Business COVID-19 Support Program. This Ordinance allows the City to adopt the City of Verona Small Business COVID-19 Support Program. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Posey, to approve Ordinance No. 20-965 creating Section 2-4-8(g) of the Code of Ordinances relating to the City of Verona Small Business COVID-19 Support Program. On roll call: Alders Cronin, Jerney, Kemp, Kohl, Posey, Reekie, and Touchett – Aye. Motion carried 7-0.
D. Discussion and Possible Action Re: 2020 Fall elections.
Diaz stated we are not sure how long COVID-19 pandemic will continue and restrictions will be in place. He asked the Council for feedback regarding the possibility of mailing absentee ballot applications to the City’s registered voters, as well as any other ideas they may have regarding creating a safe voting experience.
Clark stated approximately 80% of voters voted absentee for the April 7, 2020 election. She stated that voting absentee is more expensive to the City because of the postage and Staff time involved. Sending out requests for absentee ballots to all registered voters is difficult because there will always be a number of people that have moved and not re-registered, so there will be a lot of returned mail. It may be more advantageous to encourage people to request absentee ballots through the MyVote.com website, and to make it easier for people to do so. Approximately 5,200 people voted in total, with approximately 4,300 voting absentee. Total voter turnout in April was approximately 200 fewer than the number that voted in the 2016 spring election.
11. Adjournment:
Motion by Touchett, seconded by Kemp, to adjourn at 9:18 p.m. Motion carried 7-0.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: May 14, 2020
NOTICE OF HEARING DISCONTINUANCE OF A PORTION OF A PUBLIC WAY PRAIRIE CIRCLE IN THE TOWN OF VERONA
Town of Verona Hall 7669 County Highway PD Verona, WI 53593
Pursuant to §66.1003 (4)(b) of the Wisconsin Statutes, a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Verona at the Verona Town Hall located at 7669 County Highway PD, Verona, Wisconsin, on June 2, 2020 during a regular meeting of the Town Board commencing at 6:30 PM to discuss the petition to discontinue a portion of the public way Prairie Circle. The petition and subsequent scheduling of the public hearing were introduced at a meeting of the Town Board on May 1, 2020. The petition is available for inspection at the office of the Town Clerk, 7669 County Highway PD, Verona, Wisconsin. If accepted, the petition would discontinue a portion of a public way that exists on Prairie Circle, off of County Highway PD, more particularly described as follows:
Vacated Prairie Circle “A”
Vacated Prairie Circle, located in part of the Northeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 7, T6N, R8E, Town of Verona, Dane County, Wisconsin, being more particularly described as follows:
Commencing at the Southeast Corner of said Section 7; thence N 87°45’18” W along the South Line of the Southeast ¼, 51.21 feet; thence N 34°20’18” W, 1888.46 feet to right- of-way of Prairie Circle and to the point of beginning.
Thence continue N 34°20’18” W, 67.21 feet; thence N 15°55’30” W, 66.94 feet to the common corner of Lot 1 Certified Survey Map No. 14394 and Lot 4 Certified Survey Map No. 9599 at the westerly right-of-way of said Prairie Circle; thence along said westerly right-of-way of Prairie Circle along an arc of a curve concaved easterly having a radius of
70.00 feet and a long chord bearing of S 25°09’03” E, 132.42 feet to the point of beginning. This vacated Prairie Circle contains 3,862 sq. ft. or 0.09 acres thereof.
Vacated Prairie Circle “B”
Vacated Prairie Circle, located in part of the Northeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 7, T6N, R8E, Town of Verona, Dane County, Wisconsin, being more particularly described as follows:
Commencing at the Southeast Corner of said Section 7; thence N 87°45’18” W along the South Line of the Southeast ¼, 51.21 feet; thence N 34°20’18” W, 1888.46 feet to right- of-way of Prairie Circle; thence along said right-of-way of Prairie Circle on an arc of a curve concaved northerly having a radius of 70.00 feet and a long chord bearing of N 55°39’43” E, 66.00 feet to the point of beginning.
Thence N 34°20’18” W, 56.52 feet; thence N 15°55’30” W, 73.83 feet; thence N 89°04’38” E, 226.85 feet; thence S 00°57’30” W, 33.00 feet; thence S 02°16’28” W,
33.07 feet; thence S 89°04’39” W, 167.88 feet; thence along an arc of a curve concaved westerly having a radius of 70.00 feet and a long chord bearing of S 05°22’33” W, 52.80 feet to the point of beginning. This vacated Prairie Circle contains 15,543 sq. ft. or 0.36 acres thereof.
Dated: May 4, 2020
Drafted by: John M. Wright, Town of Verona Clerk/Treasurer
Published: May 14, 21, and 28, 2020
STATE OF WISCONSIN
Town of Verona
Dane County
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Review for the Town of Verona, Dane County, Wisconsin, shall hold its first meeting on June 4, 2020, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at 7669 County Highway PD, Verona, Wisconsin.
Please be advised of the following requirements to appear before the board of review and procedural requirements if appearing before the board:
1. No person will be allowed to appear before the board of review, to testify to the board by telephone, or to contest the amount of any assessment of real or personal property if the person has refused a reasonable written request by certified mail of the assessor to enter onto property to conduct an exterior view of such property being assessed.
2. After the first meeting of the board of review and before the board’s final adjournment, no person who is scheduled to appear before the board of review may contact or provide information to a member of the board about the person’s objection, except at a session of the board. Open book shall occur no less than 7 days prior to the board of review.
3. The board of review may not hear an objection to the amount or valuation of property unless, at least 48 hours before the board’s first scheduled meeting, the objector provides to the board’s clerk written or oral notice of an intent to file an objection, except that upon a showing of good cause and the submission of a written objection, the board shall waive that requirement during the first 2 hours of the board’s first scheduled meeting, and the board may waive that requirement up to the end of the 5th day of the session or up to the end of the final day of the session if the session is less than 5 days with proof of extraordinary circumstances for failure to meet the 48-hour notice requirement and failure to appear before the board of review during the first 2 hours of the first scheduled meeting.
4. Objections to the amount or valuation of property shall first be made in writing and filed with the clerk of the board of review within the first 2 hours of the board’s first scheduled meeting, except that, upon evidence of extraordinary circumstances, the board may waive that requirement up to the end of the 5th day of the session or up to the end of the final day of the session if the session is less than 5 days. The board may require objections to the amount or valuation of property to be submitted on forms approved by the Department of Revenue, and the board shall require that any forms include stated valuations of the property in question. Persons who own land and improvements to that land may object to the aggregate valuation of that land and improvements to that land, but no person who owns land and improvements to that land may object only to the valuation of that land or only to the valuation of improvements to that land. No person may be allowed in any action or proceedings to question the amount or valuation of property unless the written objection has been filed and that person in good faith presented evidence to the board in support of the objections and made full disclosure before the board, under oath, of all of that person’s property liable to assessment in the district and the value of that property. The requirement that objections be in writing may be waived by express action of the board.
5. When appearing before the board of review, the objecting person shall specify in writing the person’s estimate of the value of the land and of the improvements that are the subject of the person’s objection and specify the information that the person used to arrive at that estimate.
6. No person may appear before the board of review, testify to the board by telephone, or object to a valuation if that valuation was made by the assessor or the objector using the income method of valuation, unless no later than 7 days before the first meeting of the board of review the person supplies the assessor with all the information about income and expenses, as specified in the assessor’s manual under s. 73.03 (2a), Wis. stats., that the assessor requests. The Town of Verona has an ordinance for the confidentiality of information about income and expenses that is provided to the assessor under this paragraph that provides exceptions for persons using information in the discharge of duties imposed by law or the duties of their officer or by order of a court. The information that is provided under this paragraph, unless a court determines before the first meeting of the board of review that it is inaccurate, is not subject to the right of inspection and copying under s. 19.35 (1), Wis. Stats.
7. The board shall hear upon oath, by telephone, all ill or disabled persons who present to the board a letter from a physician, surgeon, or osteopath that confirms their illness or disability. No other persons may testify by telephone unless the Board, in its discretion, has determined to grant a property owner’s or their representative’s request to testify under oath by telephone or written statement.
8. No person may appear before the board of review, testify to the board by telephone, or contest the amount of any assessment unless, at least 48 hours before the first meeting of the board, or at least 48 hours before the objection is heard if the objection is allowed under s.70.47 (3) (a), Wis. stats., that person provides to the clerk of the board of review notice as to whether the person will ask for the removal of a member of the board of review and, if so, which member, and provides a reasonable estimate of the length of time the hearing will take.
Notice is hereby given this 4th day of May 2020.
John Wright, Clerk of the Town of Verona Board of Review
The Department of Revenue recommends providing access to Board of Review.
Published: May 14, 2020
