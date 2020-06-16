ORDINANCE NO. 20-966
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 7, CHAPTER 2 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, CITY OF VERONA, CONCERNING OPERATOR’S LICENSES
The Common Council of the City of Verona, Dane County, Wisconsin, do ordain that Title 7, Chapter 2 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Verona, Wisconsin is hereby amended as follows:
1. Section 7-2-31 is repealed and recreated to read as follows:
(a) The City Clerk, or his/her designee, may issue an operator’s license, which license shall be granted only upon application in writing on forms to be obtained from the City Clerk to persons eighteen (18) years of age or older. Operator’s licenses shall be operative only within the limits of the City.
(b) All applications are subject to an investigation by the Chief of Police and/or other appropriate authority to determine whether the applicant to be licensed complies with all regulations, ordinances and laws applicable thereto. The Police Department shall conduct an investigation of the applicant including, but not limited to, requesting information from the State, surrounding municipalities, and/or any community where the applicant has previously resided concerning the applicant’s arrest and conviction record. Based upon such investigation, the Chief of Police shall recommend, in writing, approval or denial of the application.
(1) If the Chief of Police recommends approval of the application, the Chief of Police shall provide the recommendation to the City Clerk, or his/her designee, who may issue the operator’s license per subsection (a) above.
(2) If the Chief of Police recommends denying the application, the Chief of Police shall provide, in writing, the reasons for such recommendation to the applicant and shall inform the applicant of his/her right to a hearing before the Public Safety and Welfare Committee. The Chief of Police also shall provide a copy of the recommendation to the Public Safety and Welfare Committee. The application shall be placed on the agenda for the next Public Safety and Welfare Committee meeting. If the applicant chooses, the applicant may appear at the Public Safety and Welfare Committee meeting and respond to the recommendation of the Chief of Police. The Public Safety and Welfare Committee shall recommend approval or denial of the application to the Common Council.
(c) If the Common Council approves the granting of an operator’s license after receiving a recommendation from the Public Safety and Welfare Committee, the City Clerk, or his/her designee, shall issue the license. Operator’s licenses approved by the City Clerk, or his/her designee, under subsection (a) or approved by the Common Council under this subsection (c) shall be issued and numbered in the order they are granted and shall give the applicant’s name and address and the date of the expiration of such license.
(d) If the Common Council denies the granting of an operator’s license, the City Clerk, or his/her designee, shall, in writing, inform the applicant of the reason or reasons for the denial. An applicant who is denied an operator’s license may apply to circuit court for review of the decision pursuant to the procedure set forth in the Wisconsin Statutes.
(e) Consideration for the granting or denial of an operator’s license shall be based on the qualifications for a license set forth in the Wisconsin Statutes.
2. Section 7-2-33(b) is amended to add the phrase “or his/her designee” after each reference to “City Clerk.”
3. Section 7-2-33(c) is repealed and recreated to read as follows:
(c) Temporary license. The City Clerk, or his/her designee, may issue a temporary operator’s license in accordance with Wis. Stat. § 125.17(4) and pursuant to the City Fee Schedule, Title 3, Chapter 6.
4. Section 7-2-35 is repealed and recreated to read as follows:
Section 125.17(6) of the Wisconsin Statutes shall govern requirements for training courses for an applicant for an operator’s licenses.
This ordinance shall become effective upon passage and publication as required by law.
The foregoing ordinance was duly adopted by the Common Council of the City of Verona at a meeting held on June 8, 2020.
CITY OF VERONA
Luke Diaz, Mayor
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Enacted: June 8, 2020
Published: June 18, 2020
WNAXLP
Notice
The City of Verona Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, July 6, 2020, via Zoom Webinar at 6:30 p.m., for the following planning and zoning matter:
1) Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) amendment for a Planned Unit Development (PUD) to change approximately 3,900 square feet of commercial space to three (3) live work units to be located at 142 Paoli Street.
Due to the current County Public Health Order, interested persons may comment electronically on the planning and zoning matter during the public hearing at the July 6th Plan Commission meeting. The Plan Commission will make recommendations for these matters, which will then be reviewed by the Common Council for final decisions on Monday, July 13th.
FOR PUBLIC HEARINGS, REGISTER BUT DO NOT SPEAK: You can register your support or opposition for a public hearing item without speaking by emailing your name, address, and support/opposition to Katherine.Holt@ci.verona.wi.us or calling (608) 845-0909.
FOR PUBLIC HEARINGS, REGISTER AND SPEAK: Those wishing to speak during the virtual meeting MUST register by 6:30 PM in advance of the meeting start time by emailing Adam.Sayre@ci.verona.wi.us or calling (608) 848-9941. You will be given information on how your speaking opportunity will be coordinated.
Contact Katherine Holt, Community Development Specialist, at 608-845-0909 for more information on these items or to receive copies of the submittals.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: June 18 and 25, 2020
WNAXLP
