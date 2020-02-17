OFFICIAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS
2020-107, 2020 VERONA RRFB INSTALATION
CITY OF VERONA, WI
OWNER: Notice is hereby given by the City of Verona, Wisconsin that it will receive Sealed Bids for the Project ID 2020-107, 2020 Verona RRFB Installation Project.
PROJECT: The major work consists of the following items: 4 each of Install RRFB System (Intersection Location) and all appurtenant work; including but not limited to Transport and Install RRFB equipment, Concrete Bases Type 1, Conduit Rigid Nonmetallic Schedule 40 2-Inch, Conduit Special 2-Inch, and Traffic Control.
PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS: Specifications may be obtained at the office of the Director of Public Works, 410 Investment Court, Verona, WI 53593, on and after February 21, 2020 for viewing or copies may be obtained online at QUESTCDN.com. A link from the City of Verona web page will direct you to QUESTCDN.com, see http://www.ci.verona.wi.us/253/Public-Works/ Project Bidding Tab on the left side of the web page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with the digital project information. No paper plan documents will be provided.
TIME: Sealed Bids will be received until 11:00 A.M., March 13, 2020, in the office of the Director of Public Works, 410 Investment Court, Verona, Wisconsin. At this time, all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
BIDS: All Bids shall be sealed in an envelope clearly marked “2020-107, 2020 Verona RRFB Installation Project”. The name and address of the bidder shall be clearly identified on the outside of the envelope.
BID SECURITY: A bid bond or certified check, payable to the City of Verona, in the amount of not less than 5% or more than 10% of the Bid shall accompany each Bid as a guarantee that if the Bid is accepted, the bidder will execute the contract and furnish 100% performance and payment bonds within 10 days after notice of award of the contract by the City.
WAGE SCALE: Prevailing hourly wage rates are not required as Part of Wisconsin Act 55. CONTRACTOR and SUBCONTRACTOR shall pay competitive wages for each classification of employee engaged in the work.
BID REJECTION: The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive any technicality, and to accept any Bid which it deems advantageous to the City’s best interest.
BID WITHDRAWAL: All Bids shall remain subject to acceptance for a period of 60 days after the time and date set for the opening thereof.
Published by authority of the City of Verona, Wisconsin
Luke Diaz, Mayor
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: February 20 and 27, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
ORDINANCE NO. 20-956
AN ORDINANCE ANNEXING THE HEREIN DESCRIBED PROPERTY TO THE CITY OF VERONA, DANE COUNTY, WISCONSIN
The Common Council of the City of Verona, Dane County, State of Wisconsin, by at least a two-thirds (2/3) vote of its members, does hereby ordain as follows:
Section 1. Territory Annexed.
In accordance with Section 66.0217 of the Wisconsin Statutes the following described territory contiguous to the City of Verona and located in the Town of Verona, Dane County, Wisconsin is hereby annexed to the City of Verona:
LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS AS SURVEYED
IN THE TOWN OF VERONA, DANE COUNTY, STATE OF WISCONSIN
LANDS TO BE ANNEXED TO THE CITY OF VERONA
Being part of 515 W. Verona Avenue a parcel of land located in part of the southeast quarter (SE ¼) of the southeast quarter (SE 1/4) of Section 16, Township 6 North, Range 8 East, Town of Verona, Dane County, Wisconsin, described as follows:
Commencing at the Southeast corner of Section 16, Township 6 North, Range 8 East; Thence N 1°14’26” W, 3.21 feet; Thence N 88°45’34” W, 405.93 feet; Thence N 1°14’26” W, 12.81 feet; Thence N89°37’27” W, 257.39 feet; Thence N 1°14’26” W, 221.50 feet; Thence N 56°42’26” W, 17.00 feet to the southerly right of way of Half Mile Road and the Point of Beginning; Thence N22°10’26” W, 25.97 feet; Thence N 43°06’19” E, 16.91 feet; Thence N 67°40’11” E, 288.04 feet; Thence S1°14’26” E, 35.37 feet; Thence S67°40’11” W, 290.76 feet to the Point of Beginning.
The described parcel contains 9,750 square feet, more or less (0.224 acres). Intending to include all lands of the Town of Verona located within the parcel at 515 West Verona Avenue.
Said parcel is contiguous to the City of Verona, subject to any and all easements and/or right of ways of record. Said parcel contains zero (0) electors and has a population of zero (0).
Section 2. Effect of Annexation.
From and after the date of this Ordinance, the territory described in Section 1 shall be a part of the City of Verona, Dane County, Wisconsin for any and all purposes provided by law and all persons coming to or residing within such territory shall be subject to all ordinances, rules and regulations governing the City of Verona. Per Chap. 66.0217(14)(a)1 the City of Verona agrees to pay annually to the Town of Verona, for five (5) years, an amount equal to the amount of property taxes that the Town of Verona levied on the annexed territory, as shown on the tax roll under s. 70.65, in the year in which the annexation is final.
Section 3. Temporary Zoning Classification.
Upon recommendation by the Plan Commission, the territory annexed to the City of Verona by this Ordinance is temporarily designated to be a part of the following district of the City for zoning purposes and subject to all provisions of the zoning ordinance of the City of Verona relating to such district classification and to zoning in the City: Rural Agriculture.
Section 4. Voting Districts.
The territory annexed shall be within the following voting districts:
(a) Aldermanic Districts No. 1
(b) Wards No. 8
(c) Dane County Supervisory District No. 32
Section 5. Severability.
If any provision of this Ordinance is invalid or unconstitutional, or if the application of this Ordinance to any person or circumstances is invalid or unconstitutional, such invalidity or unconstitutionality shall not affect the other provisions or applications of this Ordinance which can be given effect without the invalid or unconstitutional provision or application.
Section 6. Effective Date.
This Ordinance shall not be effective and, therefore, the territory described in Section 1 shall not be considered annexed to the City until all fees associated with the annexation and the Morningside Boulevard road agreement including legal, engineering, etc. shall be paid, and the City of Verona acquires the annexed property. The City Council hereby declares that it would not have adopted this Ordinance without the language and contingencies contained within this paragraph. Following satisfaction of the earlier of the contingencies identified in this paragraph, this Ordinance shall be effective upon publication as required by law.
CITY OF VERONA
_____________________
Luke Diaz, Mayor
(seal)
_______________________
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Enacted: February 10, 2020
Published: February 20, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
ORDINANCE NO. 20-957
AN ORDINANCE REZONING THE HEREIN DESCRIBED PROPERTY IN THE CITY OF VERONA
The Common Council of the City of Verona, Dane County, State of Wisconsin, does hereby ordain as follows:
1. That Section 13-1-42, “Zoning Map” of Title 13, Chapter 1 “Zoning Code”, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Verona be amended by repealing the existing zoning of Rural Agricultural (RA) and assigning the zoning classification of Urban Commercial to for 0.224-acres at 515 West Verona Avenue.
2. That the City Clerk is directed to forthwith make the above change in the zoning district boundaries on the official map of the City of Verona pursuant to Section 13-1-42 of the City ordinances after passage and publication as required by law.
The foregoing ordinance was duly adopted by the Common Council of the City of Verona at a meeting held on February 10, 2020.
CITY OF VERONA
_____________________
Luke Diaz, Mayor
(seal)
_______________________
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Enacted: February 10, 2020
Published: February 20, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
ORDINANCE NO. 20-958
AN ORDINANCE REZONING THE HEREIN DESCRIBED PROPERTY IN THE CITY OF VERONA
The Common Council of the City of Verona, Dane County, State of Wisconsin, does hereby ordain as follows:
1. That Section 13-1-42, “Zoning Map” of Title 13, Chapter 1 “Zoning Code”, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Verona be amended by repealing the existing zoning of Rural Agricultural (RA) on the described parcels in the City of Verona and assigning the following zoning classification to the following lots within the Woods at Cathedral Point:
Lot 35 Urban Residential
Lots 31 – 34 Mixed Residential
Lots 46 – 59 Mixed Residential
Lots 1 - 30 Neighborhood Residential
Lots 36 – 45 Neighborhood Residential
Lots 60 – 158 Neighborhood Residential
Outlots 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6 Public Institutional
2. The Zoning Map Amendment shall become effective upon satisfaction of the following conditions:
a. The zoning map amendment shall become effective upon the execution of a development agreement.
b. The zoning map amendment shall become effective upon annexation of the property.
c. For the property zoned UR, the property owner shall install and maintain a multi-family notification sign as outlined in the City’s Residential Development Policy.
3. That the City Clerk is directed to forthwith make the above change in the zoning district boundaries on the official map of the City of Verona pursuant to Section 13-1-42 of the City ordinances after passage and publication as required by law.
The foregoing ordinance was duly adopted by the Common Council of the City of Verona at a meeting held on February 10, 2020.
CITY OF VERONA
_____________________
Luke Diaz, Mayor
(seal)
_______________________
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Enacted: February 10, 2020
Published: February 20, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
CITY OF VERONA
MINUTES
COMMON COUNCIL
January 27, 2020
Verona City Hall
1. Mayor Diaz called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll call: Alderpersons Cronin, Gaskell, Jerney, Kemp, Kohl, Posey, Reekie and Touchett were present. Also present: City Administrator Sayre, Police Chief Coughlin, and City Clerk Clark.
4. Public Comment: None
5. Approval of the minutes from the January 13, 2020 Common Council meeting. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Reekie, to approve the minutes of the January 13, 2020 Common Council meeting. Motion carried 8-0.
6. Mayor’s Business: None
7. Announcements: None
8. Administrator’s Report:
• City Staff will be hosting a blood drive on February 21st at City Hall. This event is open to the public. Details have yet to be finalized.
9. Engineer’s Report: None
10. Committee Reports
A. Finance Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Payment of bills. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Cronin, to pay the bills in the amount of $1,067,846.74. Motion carried 8-0.
B. Public Safety and Welfare Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Ordinance No. 20-955 amending Section 27 of Chapter 1 of Title 10, Motor Vehicles and Traffic for the Code of Ordinances of the City of Verona. Motion by Reekie, seconded by Touchett, to approve Ordinance No. 20-955 amending Section 27 of Chapter 1 of Title 10, Motor Vehicles and Traffic for the Code of Ordinances of the City of Verona. Motion carried 8-0.
11. New Business: None
12. Adjournment:
Motion by Touchett, seconded by Kemp, to adjourn at 7:07 p.m. Motion carried 8-0.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: February 20, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *