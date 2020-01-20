Notice
The City of Verona Plan Commission will hold Public Hearings on Monday February 3, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street, for the following planning and zoning matters:
1) Conditional Use Permit amendment to the Epic Systems Corporation “Group Development” to allow for the construction of a workshop located at 1979 Milky Way.
2) General development plan (GDP) for a planned unit development (PUD), known as The Woods at Cathedral Point, located east of Range Trail, south of County Highway M, and west of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail that would allow for the construction of 139 single-family detached homes, 18 twin homes, and 100 multi-family units.
3) Zoning map amendment for the Woods at Cathedral Point subdivision to rezone lots 1 through 158 to Mixed Residential (MR), Neighborhood Residential (NR), and Urban Residential (UR) from their current classification of Rural Agriculture (RA). All outlots would be rezoned to Public Institutional (PI) from their current classification of RA.
4) Zoning map amendment for 515 West Verona Avenue to rezone 0.224 acres from Rural Agriculture (RA) to Urban Commercial.
Interested persons may comment on these planning and zoning matters during the public hearings at the February 3rd Plan Commission meeting. The Plan Commission will make recommendations on these matters, which will then be reviewed by the Common Council for a final decision on Monday, February 10th.
For more information on this request, please check the City’s website. For copies of the application, please contact Katherine Holt, Community Development Specialist at 608-845-0909 or Katherine.Holt@ci.verona.wi.us.
Ellen Clark,
City Clerk
Published: January 16 and 23, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
OFFICIAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS
2020-101, 2020 VERONA STREET ASPHALTIC REHABILITATION PROJECT
CITY OF VERONA, WI
OWNER: Notice is hereby given by the City of Verona, Wisconsin that it will receive Sealed Bids for the Project ID 2020-101, 2020 Verona Street Asphaltic Rehabilitation Project.
PROJECT: The major work consists of the following items: Approximately 5,700 square yards of asphaltic surface milling 1,100 cubic yards of common excavation, 2,400 tons of base aggregate dense, 8,000 linear feet of shaping shoulders, 1,085 tons of HMA pavement, Type 3 LT 58-28 S, 750 tons of HMA pavement, Type 4 LT 58-28 S, 550 linear feet of marking line epoxy 4-Inch and all appurtenant work.
PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS: Specifications may be obtained at the office of the Director of Public Works, 410 Investment Court, Verona, WI 53593, on and after January 17, 2020 for viewing or copies may be obtained online at QUESTCDN.com. A link from the City of Verona web page will direct you to QUESTCDN.com, see http://www.ci.verona.wi.us/253/Public-Works/ Project Bidding Tab on the left side of the web page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with the digital project information. No paper plan documents will be provided.
TIME: Sealed Bids will be received until 11:00 A.M., February 18, 2020, in the office of the Director of Public Works, 410 Investment Court, Verona, Wisconsin. At this time, all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
BIDS: All Bids shall be sealed in an envelope clearly marked “2020-101, 2020 Verona Street Asphaltic Rehabilitation Project”. The name and address of the bidder shall be clearly identified on the outside of the envelope.
BID SECURITY: A bid bond or certified check, payable to the City of Verona, in the amount of not less than 5% or more than 10% of the Bid shall accompany each Bid as a guarantee that if the Bid is accepted, the bidder will execute the contract and furnish 100% performance and payment bonds within 10 days after notice of award of the contract by the City.
WAGE SCALE: Prevailing hourly wage rates are not required as Part of Wisconsin Act 55. CONTRACTOR and SUBCONTRACTOR shall pay competitive wages for each classification of employee engaged in the work.
BID REJECTION: The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive any technicality, and to accept any Bid which it deems advantageous to the City’s best interest.
BID WITHDRAWAL: All Bids shall remain subject to acceptance for a period of 60 days after the time and date set for the opening thereof.
Published by authority of the City of Verona, Wisconsin
Luke Diaz, Mayor
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: January 23 and 30, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
INVITATION TO BID
PROJECT ID 2020-102, 2020 SEAL COAT PROJECT
CITY OF VERONA, WI
OWNER: Notice is hereby given by the City of Verona that it will receive bids for 2019 Bituminous Seal Coat.
PROJECT: The major work consists of the following items: Approximately 117,000 square yards Chip Seal (Granite), 20 each Infrared Seamless Patches, and all appurtenant work.
PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS: Specifications may be obtained at the office of the Director of Public Works, 410 Investment Court, Verona, WI 53593, Specifications are anticipated to be available on and after January 17, 2020. A link from the City of Verona web page will direct you to QUESTCDN.com, see http://www.ci.verona.wi.us/253/Public-Works/ Project Bidding Tab on the left side of the web page.
TIME: Sealed bids will be received until 11:15 A.M., February 18, 2020 in the office of the Director of Public Works located at 410 Investment Court, Verona, WI 53593. At this time all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
BIDS: All bids shall be sealed in an envelope clearly marked 2020-102, 2020 City of Verona Seal Coat Project. The name and address of the bidder shall be clearly identified on the outside of the envelope. The City has the right to increase or decrease the quantity up to 15%.
PRE-BID MEETING: No pre-bid meeting is scheduled.
BID SECURITY: A bid bond or certified check, payable to the City of Verona, in the amount of 5% of the bid shall accompany each bid as a guarantee that if the bid is accepted, the bidder will execute the contract and furnish 100% performance and payment bonds within 10 days after notice of award of the contact by the City.
BID REJECTION: The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive any technicality, and to accept any bid which it deems advantageous to the City’s best interest.
BID WITHDRAWAL: All bids shall remain subject to acceptance for a period of 60 days after the time and date set for the opening thereof.
Published by authority of the City of Verona, Wisconsin
Luke Diaz, Mayor
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: January 23 and 30, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
NOTICE OF ABSENTEE VOTING IN RESIDENTIAL CARE FACILITIES CITY OF VERONA, DANE COUNTY, WISCONSIN
Notice is hereby given that absentee voting will be administered at the following locations on Tuesday, January 28th and Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m.:
Willow Pointe, 1125 North Edge Trail, Verona, WI 53593 Noel Manor, 471 Prairie Way Blvd., Verona, WI 53593 Four Winds Manor, 303 S. Jefferson St., Verona, WI 53593 Four Winds Lodge, 309 Schweitzer Dr., Verona, WI 53593
Special Voting Deputies appointed by the City of Verona will be administering absentee voting for the residents of these facilities for the February 18, 2020 Spring Primary Election at the above times and places. Any qualified elector who is unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day may request to vote an absentee ballot. A qualified elector is any U.S. citizen, who will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day, who has resided for at least 10 consecutive days before the election in the ward or municipality where he or she wishes to vote. The elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot.
Only observers from each of the two recognized political parties whose candidates for governor or president received the greatest number of votes in the municipality at the most recent general election may accompany the deputies to each facility where absentee voting will take place. The observers may observe the process of absentee ballot distribution in the common areas of the home, facility or complex. Each party wishing to have an observer present shall submit the name of the observer to the clerk or board of election commissioners no later than the close of business on the last business day prior to the visit.
Family members of residents may be present at the time of voting. If you have questions, please contact:
Ellen Clark
111 Lincoln St., Verona, WI 53593
608-848-9947
Published: January 23, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *