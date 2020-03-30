Notice of Spring Election and Sample Ballots
April 7, 2020
OFFICE OF THE CITY OF VERONA CLERK AND TOWN OF VERONA CLERK
TO THE VOTERS OF THE CITY AND TOWN OF VERONA:
Notice is hereby given of a spring election to be held in the City and Town of Verona on April 7, 2020, at which the officers named below, shall be chosen. The names of the candidates for each office to be voted for, whose nominations have been certified to or filed in this office, are given under the title of the office, each in its proper column, together with the questions submitted to a vote, for a referendum, if any, in the sample ballot below.
Information to Voters
Upon entering the polling place, a voter shall state his or her name and address, show an acceptable form of photo identification and sign the poll book before being permitted to vote. If a voter does not have acceptable photo identification the voter may obtain a free photo ID for voting from the Division of Motor Vehicles. If a voter is not registered to vote, a voter may register to vote at the polling place serving his or her residence, if the voter presents proof of residence in a form specified by law. Where ballots are distributed to voters, the initials of two inspectors must appear on the ballot. Upon being permitted to vote, the voter shall retire alone to a voting booth and cast his or her ballot except that a voter who is a parent or guardian may be accompanied by the voter’s minor child or minor ward. An election official may inform the voter of the proper manner for casting a vote, but the official may not in any manner advise or indicate a particular voting choice.
Where Optical Scan Voting is Used
The voter shall fill in the oval or connect the arrow next to the name of the candidate of his or her choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall write in the name of the person of his or her choice
in the space provided for a write-in vote and fill in the oval or connect the arrow next to the write-in line. On referendum questions, the voter shall fill in the oval or connect the arrow next to “yes” if in favor of the question, or the voter shall fill in the oval or connect the arrow next to “no” if opposed to the question.
When using an electronic ballot marking device (“Automark,” “ExpressVote,” Clear Access or “ImageCast Evolution-ICE”) to mark an optical scan ballot, the voter shall touch the screen at the name of the candidate of his or her choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall type in the name of the person of his or her choice in the space provided for a write-in vote. On referendum questions, the voter shall touch the screen at “yes” if in favor of the question, or the voter shall touch the screen at “no” if opposed to the question.
Spoiled Ballot
If the voter spoils a paper or optical scan ballot, he or she shall return it to an election official who shall issue another ballot in its place, but not more than three ballots shall be issued to any one voter. If the ballot has not been initialed by two inspectors or is defective in any other way, the voter shall return it to the election official, who shall issue a proper ballot in its place.
The voter may spoil a touch screen ballot at the voting station before the ballot is cast.
After Voting the Ballot
After an official optical scan ballot is marked, it shall be inserted in the security sleeve, so the marks do not show. After casting his or her vote, the voter shall leave the booth, insert the ballot in the voting device and discard the sleeve, or deliver the ballot to an inspector for deposit. If a central count system is used, the voter shall insert the ballot in the ballot box and discard the sleeve or deliver the ballot to an inspector for deposit. The voter shall leave the polling place promptly.
A voter may select an individual to assist in casting his or her vote if the voter declares to the presiding official that he or she is unable to read, has difficulty reading, writing or understanding English or that due to disability is unable to cast his or her ballot. The selected individual rendering assistance may not be the voter’s employer or an agent of that employer or an officer or agent of a labor organization which represents the voter.
The following is a sample of the official ballots:
Town of Verona
City of Verona
Attention City of Verona Voters
The published sample ballot is for Aldermanic District 1. The candidates for other Aldermanic Districts are on separate ballots, as you may only vote for the Alderperson that represents the District in which you live. The candidates for the other Aldermanic Districts are as follows:
Alderperson District 2, Katie Kohl
Alderperson District 3, Kate Cronin
Alderperson District 4, Evan Touchett
All other offices on the ballot remain as listed.
Sample ballots and Aldermanic District information for the City of Verona may also be viewed on the City of Verona website www.ci.verona.wi.us
All sample ballots are also viewable on the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s MyVote website at www.myvote.wi.gov.
Ellen Clark, City of Verona Clerk
John Wright, Town of Verona Clerk/Treasurer
Published: April 2, 2020
CITY OF VERONA COMMON COUNCIL
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PETITION TO VACATE AND DISCONTINUE PORTIONS OF NORTHERN LIGHTS ROAD AND CROSS COUNTRY ROAD
Pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 66.1003(4), the City of Verona Common Council introduced a resolution (the “Resolution”) at its March 9, 2020 meeting declaring that, since the public interest requires it, portions of Northern Lights Road and Cross Country Road identified in the Resolution and adjacent to land owned by Epic Systems Corporation should be vacated and discontinued. For avoidance of doubt, Northern Lights Road and Cross Country Road, as they exist today, will not be relocated as part of the Resolution.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Verona Common Council will hold a public hearing and then discuss and take action on the Resolution at its Common Council meeting on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the City Center, 111 Lincoln Street.
A copy of the Resolution may be reviewed by contacting the City Clerk’s Office, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., or Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. A copy of the Resolution may be obtained once the copying fee is paid. Please contact City Administrator Adam Sayre for additional information regarding the Resolution.
Any interested person or his/her agent will be heard at the public hearing.
Dated: March 12, 2020.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: April 2, 9 and 16, 2020
LOCATION AND HOURS OF POLLING PLACE
CITY OF VERONA
At the Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary to be held on April 7, 2020 in the City of Verona, the following polling place locations will be used for the wards indicated:
LOCATION, WARDS
Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona, WI 53593, Wards 1-5 (Ald. Districts 1 & 2)
Verona City Hall, 111 Lincoln St., Verona, WI 53593, Wards 6-9 (Ald. Districts 3 & 4)
ALL POLLING PLACES WILL OPEN AT 7:00 A.M. AND WILL CLOSE AT 8:00 P.M.
If you have questions concerning your polling place, contact the municipal clerk.
Ellen Clark
111 Lincoln St.
Verona, WI 53593
608-848-9947
M-F 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
All polling places are accessible to elderly and disabled voters.
Notice of Meeting of the Local Board of Canvassers
At the close of voting on Election Day, pursuant to the provisions of Wis. Stat. §19.84, the Election Inspectors at each polling place will convene as the Local Canvassing Board for the purpose of conducting the local canvass pursuant to Wis. Stat. §7.51. This meeting will be open to the public pursuant to Wis. Stat. §§19.81-89.
Published: April 2, 2020
