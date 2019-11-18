Notice
The City of Verona Plan Commission will hold Public Hearings on Monday December 2, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street, for the following planning and zoning matter:
1) Precise implementation plan (PIP) for a planned unit development (PUD), known as Sugar Creek Commons, located at 501 West Verona Avenue, 503 West Verona Avenue, 507 West Verona Avenue, and 100 Legion Street that would allow for the construction of 143-apartment units and 26,000 square feet of commercial space.
Interested persons may comment on this planning and zoning matter during the public hearing at the December 2, 2019 meeting. The Plan Commission will make recommendation for this matter, which will then be reviewed by the Common Council for final decision on Monday, December 16th.
Contact Katherine Holt, Community Development Specialist, at 608-845-0909 for more information on this item or to receive copies of the submittal. Maps showing the location of the affected properties may be viewed at City Hall or may be obtained once the applicable copying fee has been paid to the City.
Ellen Clark,
City Clerk
Published: November 14 and 21, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
NOTICE OF SPRING ELECTION
CITY OF VERONA, DANE COUNTY, WISCONSIN
April 7, 2020
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that at an election is to be held in the City of Verona on Tuesday,
April 7, 2020. The following offices are to be elected to succeed the present incumbents listed. The term for mayor and alderperson begins on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The term for municipal judge begins on May 1, 2010. All terms are for two years unless otherwise indicated.
Office, Incumbent
Mayor, Luke Diaz
Alderperson, District 1, Chad Kemp
Alderperson, District 2, Katie Kohl
Alderperson, District 3, Kate Cronin
Alderperson, District 4, Evan Touchett
Municipal Judge (4-year term), Bill Weigel
Information concerning aldermanic district boundaries may be obtained on the City Website www.ci.verona.wi.us or at City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street, Verona, WI 53593.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that the first day to circulate nomination papers is December 1, 2019, and the due date for filing nomination papers with the Municipal Clerk is 5:00 p.m. on
Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that if a primary is necessary, the primary will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Acceptable Photo ID will be required to vote at this election. If you do not have a photo ID, you may obtain a free ID for voting from the Division of Motor Vehicles.
Done in the City of Verona on November 13, 2019.
___________________________
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: November 21, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
NOTICE OF SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION
Verona Area School District
April 7, 2020
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that at an election to be held in the School District Verona Area School District, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, the following offices are to be elected to succeed the present incumbents listed. The term of office for school board member is three years beginning on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Present Incumbent, Office, Term
Deborah Biddle, At Large, 3 Years (April 2020-2023)
Kristin Navarro-Haffner, Portion 3, City of Verona, 3 Years (April 2020-2023)
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that a Campaign Registration Statement and a Declaration of Candidacy, must be filed no later than 5:00 p.m., (January 2, 2020), in the office of the school district clerk. (If nomination papers are required the first day to circulate nomination papers is December 1, 2019 and the final day for filing nomination papers is 5:00 p.m., on Wednesday, January 2, 2020, in the office of the school district clerk.)
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that if a primary is necessary, the primary will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
A description of the school district boundaries can be obtained from the school district office.
Acceptable Photo ID will be required to vote at this election. If you do not have a photo ID, you may obtain a free ID for voting from the Division of Motor Vehicles.
Done in the city of Verona on November 15, 2019
_____________________________
/s/ Thomas Duerst, District Clerk
Published: November 21, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
CITY OF VERONA
MINUTES
COMMON COUNCIL
November 11, 2019
Verona City Hall
1. Mayor Diaz called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll call: Alderpersons Cronin, Gaskell, Jerney, Kemp, Kohl, Posey, Reekie and Touchett were present. Also present: City Administrator Sayre, City Attorney Kleinmaier, City Engineer Fischer and City Clerk Clark.
4. Public Comment:
* Dan Sisel, representing Berengaria Development and DGR Verona, the prospective owners of the building at 118 South Main Street being renovated for a Goodwill store, addressed concerns regarding payment of property taxes. Goodwill will be leasing the building from a private entity; therefore property taxes will be paid on this property. In addition, the investment that will be put into upgrading the building will likely result in an increase in property taxes.
* Janet DesChenes, Vice President of Mission and Brand Development for Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin, spoke regarding Goodwills business practices. Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin operates in 14 counties, with all proceeds remaining in the 14-county area. The company provides workforce development for anyone with any barriers to employment. Employees of Goodwill are paid competitive wages for a broad range of professional positions.
5. Approval of the minutes from the October 28, 2019 Common Council meeting. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Reekie, to approve the minutes of the October 28, 2019 Common Council meeting. Motion carried 8-0.
6. Mayors Business:
A. Veterans Day proclamation
Mayor Diaz recognized and thanked all veterans for their service to the country.
B. Police Officer recognition ceremony
Chief Coughlin introduced Officers Anthony Finger and Samantha Pickering.
C. First Lego League Team presentation
Owen Welty, Will Wallace, Carter Pum, Jack Ross and Patrick Lindsey, members of a robotics team at Van Oaks Middle School, presented a team project involving research and proposals to improve the parking lot and blank wall behind AJs Pizza. Mayor Diaz and the Common Council thanked the students, and commended them on the quality of their research and their interest in improving the community.
7. Announcements:
Jerney thanked the VAHS choir for leading the Citys Veterans Day ceremony participants in the National Anthem, and the Senior Center for coordinating the ceremonies.
8. Administrators Report:
The Tax Incremental Fund (TIF) fix passed the Assembly on November 7th, and is waiting for the Governors signature. Staff has started discussions with the Finance Committee on how to reimburse taxpayers for the error, and will be ready to act when the Bill is signed by the Governor.
9. Engineers Report:
10. Committee Reports
A. Plan Commission
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-19-047 approving a Certified Survey Map to create one lot at 1051-1053 Tamarack Way. Motion by Gaskell, seconded by Kemp, to approve Resolution No. R-19-047 approving a Certified Survey Map to create one lot at 1051-1053 Tamarack Way. The proposed certified survey map (CSM) would combine the lots located at 1051/1053 Tamarack Way into one (1) lot. Motion carried 8-0.
(2) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-19-048 approving an amendment to a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) for façade changes at 118 South Main Street. Motion by Gaskell, seconded by Jerney, to approve Resolution No. R-19-048 approving an amendment to a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) for façade changes at 118 South Main Street. The proposed PIP amendment would allow façade changes to the former World of Variety building located at 118 South Main Street. Goodwill is the building tenant and would be leasing the property from a private developer. Retail uses are permitted by right in the Central Commercial (CC) zoning district and Goodwill could use the building with or without the façade change approvals.
Discussion followed regarding increased traffic and public safety concerns in the area; placement and hours of the drive-through drop-off and loading areas; executing a tax agreement with the property owner; viability of a Goodwill store in Verona; cooperation with, and support from neighboring businesses; clarification that denial of the PIP will not prevent Goodwill from occupying the building at 118 S. Main Street, as the use is allowed by right; previous failed redevelopment attempts for this property; and possible traffic congestion remedies. Motion by Gaskell, seconded by Jerney, to amend the motion on the table to approve the PIP amendment, adding that a tax agreement be executed between the City and the property owner. Diaz called for a vote on the motion to amend the motion on the table, adding that a tax agreement be executed between the City and the property owner. Motion carried 8-0. Diaz requested a roll call vote on the original motion, as amended. On roll call: GaskellAye; JerneyAye; KempNay; KohlNay; PoseyNay; ReekieAye; TouchettNay; CroninNay. Motion failed 5-3. Kemp, Posey and Kohl expressed their concerns with traffic congestion and public safety in the area of 118 S. Main Street.
(3) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-19-049 approving a final plat for Whispering Coves plat creating 243 lots. Motion by Gaskell, seconded by Jerney, to approve Resolution No. R-19-049 approving a final plat for Whispering Coves plat creating 243 lots, with the following conditions:
1. The final plat shall become effective upon annexation of the 2.325 acres of land for Morningside Boulevard. 2. The final plat shall become effective upon the execution of a development agreement. 3. The final plat shall become effective upon execution of the Morningside Boulevard road agreement.
Motion carried 7-1, with Alder Touchett voting no.
(4) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-19-050 approving a General Development Plan located west of County Highway M and south of County Highway PD that would allow for the construction of 209 single-family units. Motion by Gaskell, seconded by Kemp, to approve Resolution No. R-19-050 approving a General Development Plan located west of County Highway M and south of County Highway PD that would allow for the construction of 209 single-family units, with the following conditions:
1. The General Development Plan shall become effective upon annexation of the 2.325-acres of land for Morningside Boulevard. 2. The General Development Plan shall become effective upon the execution of a development agreement.
3. The General Development Plan shall become effective upon execution of the Morningside Boulevard road agreement. Motion by Reekie, seconded by Kohl, to add a condition to the General Development Plan that the Applicant finalize details for stormwater management and modeling with the City Engineer.
Diaz called for a vote on the motion to amend the motion on the table, adding a condition to the General Development Plan that the Applicant finalize details for stormwater management and modeling with the City Engineer. Motion carried 7-1, with Alder Touchett voting no. Diaz called for a vote on the original motion on the table, as amended. Motion carried 7-1, with Alder Touchett voting no.
(5) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Ordinance No. 19-950 rezoning 46.621 acres from Rural Agricultural (RA) to Public Institutional (PI) and 76.429 acres from Rural Agricultural (RA) to Neighborhood Residential (NR) for the Whispering Coves Subdivision located in the North Neighborhood south of County Highway PD, west of County Highway M, and north of Kettle Creek North Subdivision. Motion by Gaskell, seconded by Kemp, to approve Ordinance No. 19-950 rezoning 46.621 acres from Rural Agricultural (RA) to Public Institutional (PI) and 76.429 acres from Rural Agricultural (RA) to Neighborhood Residential (NR) for the Whispering Coves Subdivision located in the North Neighborhood south of County Highway PD, west of County Highway M, and north of Kettle Creek North Subdivision with the following conditions: 1. The zoning map amendment shall become effective upon annexation of the 2.325-acres of land for Morningside Boulevard. 2. The zoning map amendment shall become effective upon the execution of a development agreement. 3. The zoning map amendment shall become effective upon execution of the Morningside Boulevard road agreement. Motion carried 8-0.
(6) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Ordinance No. 19-951 rezoning 14.2 acres of Block 1, Lot 1 of the Whispering Coves Subdivision abutting County Highway M from Rural Agricultural (RA) to Suburban Commercial (SC), and 7.5 acres of Block 2, Lot 2 of the Whispering Coves Subdivision from Rural Agricultural (RA) to Urban Residential (UR). Motion by Gaskell, seconded by Jerney, to approve Ordinance No. 19-951 rezoning 14.2 acres of Block 1, Lot 1 of the Whispering Coves Subdivision abutting County Highway M from Rural Agricultural (RA) to Suburban Commercial (SC), and 7.5 acres of Block 2, Lot 2 of the Whispering Coves Subdivision from Rural Agricultural (RA) to Urban Residential (UR), with the following conditions: 1. The zoning map amendment shall become effective upon annexation of the 2.325-acres of land for Morningside Boulevard. 2. The zoning map amendment shall become effective upon the execution of a development agreement. 3. The zoning map amendment shall become effective upon execution of the Morningside Boulevard road agreement. 4. For the property zoned UR, the property owner shall install and maintain a multi-family notification sign as outlined in the Citys Residential Development Policy. Motion carried 7-1, with Alder Touchett voting no.
(7) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Ordinance No. 19-952 approving the annexation of 2.325 acres of land to be used for right-of-way for Morningside Boulevard in the Whispering Coves Subdivision. Motion by Gaskell, seconded by Jerney, to approve Ordinance No. 19-952 approving the annexation of 2.325 acres of land to be used for right-of-way for Morningside Boulevard in the Whispering Coves Subdivision, with the following conditions: 1. All fees associated with the annexation and the Morningside Boulevard road agreement including legal, engineering, etc. shall be paid. 2. The annexation shall become effective upon the City acquiring the property. Motion carried 7-1, with Alder Touchett voting no.
B. Finance Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Payment of bills. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Cronin, to pay the bills in the amount of $441,395.09. Motion carried 8-0.
(2) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Notice of liability claim. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Gaskell, to deny the claim by Christina Carroll, 113 Paoli Street, #206. Motion carried 8-0.
C. Personnel Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-19-051 approving a collective bargaining agreement between the City of Verona and the Wisconsin Professional Police Association LEER Division for 2020, 2021, and 2022. Motion by Gaskell, seconded by Kohl, to approve Resolution No. R-19-051 approving a collective bargaining agreement between the City of Verona and the Wisconsin Professional Police Association LEER Division for 2020, 2021, and 2022.
Motion carried 8-0.
D. Joint Planning Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-19-052 approving an Extraterritorial Certified Survey Map to create two lots located at 6437 Grandview Road in the Town of Verona. Kemp asked why the lots are being split. Motion by Gaskell, seconded by Kemp, to approve Resolution No. R-19-052 approving an Extraterritorial Certified Survey Map to create two lots located at 6437 Grandview Road in the Town of Verona. Motion carried 8-0.
(2) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-19-053 approving an Extraterritorial Certified Survey Map to create two lots located at 6458 Whalen Road in the Town of Verona. Motion by Gaskell, seconded by Kohl, to approve Resolution No. R-19-053 approving an Extraterritorial Certified Survey Map to create two lots located at 6458 Whalen Road in the Town of Verona. Motion carried 8-0.
11. New Business
A. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Ordinance No. 19-953 amending Title 15 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Verona, Wisconsin, relating to the Citys electrical code. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Cronin, to approve Ordinance No. 19-953 amending Title 15 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Verona, Wisconsin, relating to the Citys electrical code. Motion carried 8-0.
B. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Potential litigation regarding claims made by owner of 210 Noel Way. The Common Council may convene in a closed session as authorized by Wisconsin Statute 19.85(1)(g) for the purpose of conferring with legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is likely to become involved. The Common Council may reconvene in open session to discuss and take action on the subject matter discussed in the closed session. Sayre explained this litigation relates to a dispute between neighboring property owners. One of the property owners believes the City has not acted to address property maintenance issues between the owners. Staff is requesting a closed session with the Common Council to update the Council on this potential litigation. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Gaskell, to convene in a closed session as authorized by Wisconsin Statute 19.85(1)(g) for the purpose of conferring with legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is likely to become involved. The Common Council may reconvene in open session to discuss and take action on the subject matter discussed in the closed session. On roll call: JerneyAye; KempAye; Kohl Aye; PoseyAye; ReekieAye; TouchettAye; CroninAye; GaskellAye. Motion carried 8-0. The Common Council convened in closed session at 8:37 p.m. Kleinmaier remained for the closed session. CLOSED SESSION. Motion by Reekie, seconded by Kemp, to reconvene in open session. The Common Council reconvened in open session at 8:45 p.m. The Common Council took no action in closed session.
C. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Approval of operator licenses. Motion by Reekie, seconded by Kohl, to approve operator licenses as presented by the City Clerk. Motion carried 8-0.
12. Adjournment: Motion by Gaskell, seconded by Kemp, to adjourn at 8:46 p.m. Motion carried 8-0.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: November 21, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
NOTICE OF SPRING ELECTION
Town of Verona
April 7, 2020
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at an election to be held in the Town of Verona on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, the following offices are to be elected to succeed the present incumbents listed. The term for all offices is for two years beginning on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Office, Incumbent
Town Board Third Supervisor, Manfred Enberg
Town Board Fourth Supervisor, Douglas Maxwell
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that the first day to circulate nomination papers is December 1, 2019 and the final day for filing nomination papers is 5:00 p.m., on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in the office of the Town of Verona Clerk.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that if a primary is necessary, the primary will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Done in the Town of Verona, on November 7, 2019
Acceptable Photo ID will be required to vote at this election. If you do not have a photo ID you may obtain a free ID for voting from the Division of Motor Vehicles.
_________________________________
John Wright, Town Clerk/Treasurer
Town of Verona
Published: November 21, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
ATTENTION: CITY OF VERONA RESIDENTS AND TAXPAYERS
The regular Monday, December 9, 2019 meeting of the Verona Common Council has been moved to Monday, December 16, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Center, 111 Lincoln St., Verona, WI.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: November 21, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *