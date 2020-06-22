Notice
The City of Verona Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, July 6, 2020, via Zoom Webinar at 6:30 p.m., for the following planning and zoning matter:
1) Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) amendment for a Planned Unit Development (PUD) to change approximately 3,900 square feet of commercial space to three (3) live work units to be located at 142 Paoli Street.
Due to the current County Public Health Order, interested persons may comment electronically on the planning and zoning matter during the public hearing at the July 6th Plan Commission meeting. The Plan Commission will make recommendations for these matters, which will then be reviewed by the Common Council for final decisions on Monday, July 13th.
FOR PUBLIC HEARINGS, REGISTER BUT DO NOT SPEAK: You can register your support or opposition for a public hearing item without speaking by emailing your name, address, and support/opposition to Katherine.Holt@ci.verona.wi.us or calling (608) 845-0909.
FOR PUBLIC HEARINGS, REGISTER AND SPEAK: Those wishing to speak during the virtual meeting MUST register by 6:30 PM in advance of the meeting start time by emailing Adam.Sayre@ci.verona.wi.us or calling (608) 848-9941. You will be given information on how your speaking opportunity will be coordinated.
Contact Katherine Holt, Community Development Specialist, at 608-845-0909 for more information on these items or to receive copies of the submittals.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: June 18 and 25, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *