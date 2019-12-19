Notice
The City of Verona Plan Commission will hold Public Hearings on Monday January 6, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street, for the following planning and zoning matters:
1) Conditional Use Permit amendment to the Epic Systems Corporation “Group Development” to allow for the construction of two (2) office buildings on Campus 5 located at 1979 Milky Way.
2) Conditional use permit for a proposed in-vehicle sales or service land use to construct a drive-through to be located at 150 West End Circle.
Interested persons may comment on these planning and zoning matters during the public hearings at the January 6th Plan Commission meeting. The Plan Commission will make recommendations on these matters, which will then be reviewed by the Common Council for a final decision on Monday, January 13th.
For more information on this request, please check the City’s website. For copies of the application, please contact Katherine Holt, Community Development Specialist at 608-845-0909 or Katherine.Holt@ci.verona.wi.us.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: December 19 and 26, 2019
