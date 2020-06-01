STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Sybil K. Hutchinson
Case No. 2020PR000328
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth September 19, 1950 and date of death April 27, 2020, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 216 North Nine Mound Road, Verona, WI 53593.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is August 14, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
Electronically signed by Ben J. Schulenburg
Court Commissioner
May 14, 2020
Atty. Marilyn A. Dreger
200 W. Verona Avenue
Verona, WI 53593
(608) 845-9899
Bar Number: 1001608
Published: May 21, 28 and June 4, 2020
UPDATED ORDINANCE NO. 19-947
AN ORDINANCE ANNEXING THE HEREIN DESCRIBED
PROPERTY TO THE CITY OF VERONA, DANE COUNTY, WISCONSIN
The Common Council of the City of Verona, Dane County, State of Wisconsin, by at least a two-thirds (2/3) vote of its members, does hereby ordain as follows:
Section 1. Territory Annexed.
In accordance with Section 66.0217 of the Wisconsin Statutes the following described territory contiguous to the City of Verona and located in the Town of Verona, Dane County, Wisconsin is hereby annexed to the City of Verona:
LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS AS SURVEYED IN THE TOWN OF VERONA, DANE COUNTY, STATE OF WISCONSIN
LANDS TO BE ANNEXED TO THE CITY OF VERONA
Part of the NW1/4 of the NW1/4 and the SW1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 26, T6N, R8E, Town of Verona, Dane County, Wisconsin to-wit:
Commencing at the Northwest corner of said Section 26; thence S89°11’07”E, 920.08 feet along the North line of said NW1/4; thence S00°48’53”W, 50.00 feet to the point of beginning; thence S03°05’38”W, 610.26 feet; thence S00°44’00”E, 702.89 feet; thence S88°45’52”E, 188.77 feet; thence S00°44’05”W, 994.04 feet; thence S89°14’48”E, 174.86 feet; thence S00°44’05”W, 264.15 feet; thence N89°12’16”W, 5.73 feet to the Northeast corner of Lot 1, Certified Survey Map No. 10624; thence N01°39’52”E, 32.07 feet; thence N87°26’45”W, 743.63 feet; thence N87°08’11”W, 350.92 feet to a point of curve; thence Northerly along a curve to the left which has a radius of 4500.00 feet and a chord which bears N01°30’48”W, 414.77 feet; thence N04°09’17”W, 1586.14 feet; thence N18°38’57”E, 535.77 feet; thence S89°11’07”E, 729.29 feet to the point of beginning.
The described parcel contains 2,281,952 square feet (52.386 acres).
Said parcel is contiguous to the City of Verona, subject to any and all easements and/or right of ways of record. Said parcel contains four (4) electors and has a population of seven (7).
Section 2. Effect of Annexation.
From and after the date of this Ordinance, the territory described in Section 1 shall be a part of the City of Verona, Dane County, Wisconsin for any and all purposes provided by law and all persons coming to or residing within such territory shall be subject to all ordinances, rules and regulations governing the City of Verona. Per Chap. 66.0217(14)(a)1 the City of Verona agrees to pay annually to the Town of Verona, for five (5) years, an amount equal to the amount of property taxes that the Town of Verona levied on the annexed territory, as shown on the tax roll under s. 70.65, in the year in which the annexation is final.
Section 3. Temporary Zoning Classification.
Upon recommendation by the Plan Commission, the territory annexed to the City of Verona by this Ordinance is temporarily designated to be a part of the following district of the City for zoning purposes and subject to all provisions of the zoning ordinance of the City of Verona relating to such district classification and to zoning in the City: Rural Agriculture.
Section 4. Voting Districts.
The territory annexed shall be within the following voting districts:
(a) Aldermanic Districts No. 4
(b) Wards No. 9
(c) Dane County Supervisory District No. 32
Section 5. Severability.
If any provision of this Ordinance is invalid or unconstitutional, or if the application of this Ordinance to any person or circumstances is invalid or unconstitutional, such invalidity or unconstitutionality shall not affect the other provisions or applications of this Ordinance which can be given effect without the invalid or unconstitutional provision or application.
Section 6. Effective Date.
This Ordinance shall not be effective and, therefore, the territory described in Section 1 shall not be considered annexed to the City until an annexation agreement is executed. The City Council hereby declares that it would not have adopted this Ordinance without the language and contingencies contained within this paragraph. Following satisfaction of the earlier of the contingencies identified in this paragraph, this Ordinance shall be effective upon publication as required by law.
CITY OF VERONA
________________________
Luke Diaz, Mayor
________________________
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Date Adopted: May 26, 2020
Published: June 4, 2020
Notice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an application for a Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverages license for the period from July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021 has been filed with the City Clerk, City of Verona, by Hop Haus Brewing Company, LLC, d/b/a Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main Street, Verona, WI 53593, Philipp Hoechst, Agent. Anyone having an objection to the granting of such license shall file that objection with the City Clerk, City of Verona, 111 Lincoln Street, before June 19, 2020 during regular office hours of 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
City of Verona
Published: June 4, 2020
CITY OF VERONA
MINUTES COMMON COUNCIL
May 11, 2020
Verona City Hall
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Verona Common Council held its meeting as a virtual meeting. The Common Council did not meet at City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street. Members of the Common Council and Staff joined the meeting by using Zoom Webinar. Members of the public were able to join the meeting using Zoom Webinar via a computer, tablet, or smartphone, or by calling into the meeting via phone.
1. Mayor Diaz called the meeting to order at 7:01 p.m.
2. Roll call: Alderpersons Cronin, Jerney, Kemp, Kohl, Posey, Reekie and Touchett were present. Also present: City Administrator Sayre; City Engineer Fischer; and City Clerk Clark.
3. Public Comment: None
4. Approval of the minutes from the April 27, 2020 Common Council meeting. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Touchett, to approve the minutes of the April 27, 2020 Common Council meeting. Motion carried 7-0.
5. Mayor’s Business: A. Presentation by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. Parisi explained Dane County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
6. Announcements: None
7. Administrator’s Report: City Staff continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and make adjustments as necessary. The City received six proposals for the Sugar Creek Elementary School project.
8. Engineer’s Report:
9. Committee Reports
A. Finance Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Payment of bills. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Cronin, to pay the bills in the amount of $1,161,858.25. Motion carried 7-0.
(2) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Small Business COVID-19 Support Program Applications. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Posey, to approve the Small Business COVID-19 Support Program applications for 53 approved applicants in the amount of $195,970, pending final review by City Staff. On roll call: Alders Cronin; Jerney; Kemp; Kohl; Posey; Reekie; and Touchett – Aye. Motion carried 7-0.
B. Plan Commission
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution R-20-017 approving a certified survey map to create two (2) lots located at 421 South Nine Mound Road and 408 Venture Court. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Jerney, to approve Resolution No. R-20-017 approving a certified survey map to create two (2) lots located at 421 South Nine Mound Road and 408 Venture Court. Motion carried 7-0.
10. New Business
A. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Second amendment to lease agreement between the City of Verona and U.S. Cellular Operating Company, LLC for Country View water tower at 1252 Hemlock Drive. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Kemp, to approve the second amendment to the lease agreement between the City of Verona and U.S. Cellular Operating Company, LLC for Country View water tower at 1252 Hemlock Drive. Motion carried 7-0.
B. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Agreement for City of Verona Fire Chief position.
Sayre stated the Police and Fire Commission met this evening, and approved the appointment of Dan Machotka to the City of Verona Fire Chief position. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Cronin, to approve the employment agreement between the City of Verona and Dan Machotka. Motion carried 7-0.
C. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Appointment of District 2 Alderperson.
Sayre explained Dennis Beres and Charlie Ryan applied for this position, and both spoke to the Council at the May 11, 2020 meeting. This appointment fills the District 2 position vacated by Sarah Gaskell, with a term ending in April 2021. On roll call: Alders Jerney, Kemp, Kohl, Posey, Reekie, and Cronin voted for Charlie Ryan; Alder Touchett voted for Dennis Beres. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Cronin, to appoint Charlie Ryan to the District 2 Alderperson position. Motion carried 7-0.
11. Adjournment: Motion by Cronin, seconded by Kemp, to adjourn at 8:01 p.m. Motion carried 7-0.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: June 4, 2020
Notice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an application for a Combination Class “A” Fermented Malt Beverage and “Class A” Intoxicating Liquor License for the period from July 27, 2020 through June 30, 2021 has been filed with the City Clerk, City of Verona, by Kwik Trip, Inc. d/b/a Kwik Trip #1075, 233 Wildcat Way, Verona, WI 53593, Juan Alfonso Primo, Agent. Anyone having an objection to the granting of such license shall file that objection with the City Clerk, City of Verona, 111 Lincoln Street, before June 18, 2020 during regular office hours of 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
City of Verona
Published: June 4, 2020
