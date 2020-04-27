Town of Verona
Regular Town Board Meeting
Tuesday, May 5, 2020 6:30 PM
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Verona Town Board will hold its meeting as a virtual meeting. The Town Board will not meet at Town Hall, 7669 County Highway PD. Members of the Town Board and Staff will join the meeting by using Zoom Webinar, as described immediately below.
Members of the public can join the meeting using Zoom Webinar via a computer, tablet, or smartphone, or by calling into the meeting using phones, as described immediately below.
Join the meeting via computer, tablet, or smart phone:
https://zoom.us/j/94019001036?pwd=UXc1RzR6MnpDdkJySnZ6TlRWRTlLUT09
Meeting ID: 940 1900 1036
Password: 093124
Join the meeting via phone by dialing:
+1 312 626 6799
Meeting ID: 940 1900 1036
Password: 093124
In addition to the public, all Board members and staff will also be participating remotely. Anyone with questions prior to the meeting may contact the Town at (608) 845-7187 or sgaskell@town.verona.wi.us
PUBLIC SPEAKING INSTRUCTIONS
WRITTEN COMMENTS: You can send comments to the Town Board on any matter, either on or not on the agenda, by emailing mgeller@town.verona.wi.us or sgaskell@town.verona.wi.us or in writing to Town Board Chair, 7669 County Highway PD, Verona, WI, 53593.
Those wishing to speak during the virtual meeting MUST register by 6:30 PM in advance of the meeting start time by emailing sgaskell@town.verona.wi.us or by calling 608-807-4460. You will be given information on how your speaking opportunity will be coordinated.
1) Call to Order/Approval of the Agenda
2) Public Comment – Comments on matters not listed on this agenda could be placed on a future meeting agenda. If the Chair or staff has received written comments for items not on the agenda, these will be read.
3) Approval of Minutes from April 14, 2020 Regular Town Board Meeting
4) Administrator/Planner report
5) Committee Reports
a) Plan Commission:
i) Discussion and Possible Action – Land use application 2020-1 submitted by Jon and Denelda Baldock for the separation of a 3.21-acre lot from a 39.52-acre parcel 0608-134-9500-8 by the draft CSM and the rezoning of the parcel from RR1 to RR2. The zoning of the larger parcel would remain AT-35.
(1) Staff Report
ii) Discussion and Possible Action -- Land use application 2020-2 submitted by Paul Spetz, Isthmus Surveying LLC, for property owners Dana Resop and Brent Darley to record parcel 0608-194-9185-9, 2206 Brandancee Ln, Verona, currently described by metes and bounds as Lot 1 of 1.72 acres by Certified Survey Map and rezoning the same parcel from AT-35 to RR1. The proposed CSM will allow the renovation of an existing residence.
(1) Staff Report
iii) Discussion and Possible Action: Land use application 2020-3 submitted by Robert Talarczyk, Talarczyk Land Surveys, to adjust the lot line by between parcel 0608-022-2670-2 owned by Mary Ann Emmerton, 6853 Shagbark Ct, Verona, and parcels 0608-022-9101-0 and 062/0608-022-8730-7 owned by Fredrick and Linda Rikkers, 6852 Shagbark Ct., Verona. Zoning would remain SFR-1.
(1) Staff Report
b) Public Works
i) Discussion and Possible Action: Addendum to the Intergovernmental Agreement between the City of Fitchburg and the Town of Verona for the preparation of a Regional Stormwater Management Study and Design for Fitchrona Road and Goose Lake
c) Ordinance Committee
i) Discussion and Possible Action: Ordinance 2020-3 to Amend Chapter 1 - General Government of the Town of Verona Partial Code of Ordinances
d) Financial Sustainability Committee: no update
e) Natural and Recreational Areas Committee: no update
f) EMS Commission: no update
g) Town Chair’s Business
h) Supervisor Announcements
6) New Business
a) Discussion and Possible Action re: Resolution 2020-05 Appointment of Town Clerk-Treasurer
b) Discussion and Possible Action re: Amendment of the Appointment List to the Town of Verona Election Personnel for the 2020-2021 Term by Resolution 2019-10
c) Discussion and Possible Action re: Payment of Bills
7) Adjournment
Regular board agendas are published in the Town’s official newspaper, The Verona Press. Per Resolution 2016-2 agendas are posted at the Town Hall and online at www.town.verona.wi.us. Use the ‘subscribe’ feature on the Town’s website to receive agendas and other announcements via email.
Notice is also given that a possible quorum of the Plan Commission and/or Public Works, Ordinance, Natural and Recreational Areas, and Financial Sustainability Committees and could occur at this meeting for the purposes of information gathering only.
Mark Geller, Town Chair, Town of Verona
Posted: April 27, 2020
Published: April 30, 2020
