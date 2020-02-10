Notice
The City of Verona Plan Commission will hold Public Hearings on Monday March 2, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street, for the following planning and zoning matters:
1) Zoning map amendment to rezone 103 North Franklin Street from Neighborhood Office (NO) to Central Commercial (CC).
2) Conditional use permit for 103 North Franklin Street to allow light industrial activities incidental to indoor sales or services land use.
3) Zoning map amendment for Epic Systems Corporation to rezone lands from Rural Agriculture (RA) to Suburban Industrial (SI) located at 1979 Milky Way.
Interested persons may comment on these planning and zoning matters during the public hearings at the March 2nd Plan Commission meeting. The Plan Commission will make recommendations on these matters, which will then be reviewed by the Common Council for a final decision on Monday, March 9th.
For more information on this request, please check the Citys website. For copies of the application, please contact Katherine Holt, Community Development Specialist at 608-845-0909 or Katherine.Holt@ci.verona.wi.us.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: February 13 and 27, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
LOCATION AND HOURS OF POLLING PLACE
CITY OF VERONA
At the Spring Primary to be held on February 18, 2020 in the City of Verona, the following polling place locations will be used for the wards indicated:
LOCATION, WARDS
Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona, WI 53593, Wards 1-5 (Ald. Districts 1 & 2)
Verona City Hall, 111 Lincoln St., Verona, WI 53593, Wards 6-9 (Ald. Districts 3 & 4)
ALL POLLING PLACES WILL OPEN AT 7:00 A.M. AND WILL CLOSE AT 8:00 P.M.
If you have questions concerning your polling place, contact the municipal clerk.
Ellen Clark
111 Lincoln St.
Verona, WI 53593
608-848-9947
M-F 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
All polling places are accessible to elderly and disabled voters.
Notice of Meeting of the Local Board of Canvassers
At the close of voting on Election Day, pursuant to the provisions of Wis. Stat. §19.84, the Election Inspectors at each polling place will convene as the Local Canvassing Board for the purpose of conducting the local canvass pursuant to Wis. Stat. §7.51. This meeting will be open to the public pursuant to Wis. Stat. §§19.81-89.
Published: February 13, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
LOCATION AND HOURS OF POLLING PLACE
At the 2020 Spring Primary to be held on February 18, 2020 in the Town of Verona the following polling place location will be used for the wards indicated:
Location, Wards
Town of Verona Hall, 7669 County Highway PD, Verona, WI 53593, 1-4
THE POLLING PLACE WILL OPEN AT 7:00 AM AND WILL CLOSE AT 8:00 PM
If you have any questions concerning your polling place, contact the municipal clerk.
John Wright
7669 County Highway PD
Verona, WI 53593
(608) 807-4466
M-F, 8 AM to 2 PM
The polling place is accessible to elderly and disabled voters.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Verona Municipal Board of Canvassers will hold a meeting at 8:00 PM on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Town Hall, 7669 County Highway PD, Verona, WI 53593. The meeting is to conduct the canvass for the offices of the 2020 Spring Primary.
If the Town has any outstanding Provisional Ballots lacking Proofs of Residency, Proofs of Identity, and/or a missing Wisconsin Driver License Number for Provisional Ballots by the close of the General Election at 8:00 PM on February 18, 2020 and before 4:00 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 4:00 PM, then the Town Board of Canvassers will reconvene on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 8:30 AM to conduct the canvass.
This meeting is open to the public to observe the canvass process.
______________________________
Notice of Meeting of the Local and Municipal Board of Canvassers
At the close of voting on Election Day, pursuant to the provisions of Wis. Stat. § 19.84, the Election Inspectors will convene as a joint meeting of the Local Board of Canvassers and the Municipal Board of Canvassers for the purpose of conducting the local and municipal canvasses pursuant to Wis. Stat. §§7.51 and 7.53(1). This meeting will be open to the public pursuant to Wis. Stat. §§ 19.81-89.
Published: February 13, 2020
WNAXLP