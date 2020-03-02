ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
TOWN OF VERONA 2020 ROADWAY MAINTENANCE PROJECTS
TOWN OF VERONA
DANE COUNTY, WI
The Town Of Verona will receive and accept bids ONLY through QuestCDN.com via the online electronic bid service (QuestvBid) for the construction of Town of Verona 2020 Roadway Maintenance Projects until March 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM. All bids will be downloaded and publicly read aloud at MSA Professional Services, Inc., 1702 Pankratz Street, Madison, WI 53704 at that time.
The work for which bids are asked includes the following:
The Town of Verona is completing roadway maintenance on Cross Country Road, Timber Lane, Locust Drive, and Midtown Road. The maintenance work consists of asphalt wedging, asphalt overlay, seal coating and installation of signs along the roadway.
The BIDDING DOCUMENTS may be examined at the offices of MSA Professional Services, Inc., Madison, and the Town Of Verona. Planholders list will be updated interactively on our web address at http://www.msa-ps.com under Bidding.
Copies of the BIDDING DOCUMENTS are available at www.questcdn.com. QuestCDN Vbid system requires Bidders to purchase BIDDING DOCUMENTS from QuestCDN. You may download the digital plan documents for $40 by inputting Quest eBidDoc #6821644 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with the digital project information.
No proposal will be accepted unless accompanied by a certified check or bid bond equal to at least 5% of the amount bid, payable to the OWNER as a guarantee that, if the bid is accepted, the bidder will execute and file the proper contract and bond within 15 days after the award of the contract. BIDDER is required to deliver the original certified check or bid bond within the 72 hours of bid opening to MSA Professional Services, Inc., Attn: Kevin Lord, 1702 Pankratz Street, Madison, WI 53704. The certified check or bid bond will be returned to the bidder as soon as the contract is signed, and if after 15 days the bidder shall fail to do so, the certified check or bid bond shall be forfeited to the OWNER as liquidated damages.
No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
The project is funded in part by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Local Road Improvement Program (LRIP).
OWNER reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids.
Published by the authority of the Town Of Verona.
CONSULTING ENGINEER:
MSA Professional Services, Inc.
1702 Pankratz Street
Madison, WI 53704
Kevin Lord, P.E.
(608) 242-6617
Published: February 27 and March 5, 2020
* * *
VOTING BY ABSENTEE BALLOT
2020 Presidential Preference Primary and Spring Election
City and Town of Verona
April 7, 2020
Any qualified elector who is unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day may submit a request to vote an absentee ballot to their municipal clerk. A qualified elector is any U.S. citizen, who will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day, who has resided in the ward or municipality where he or she wishes to vote for at least 10 consecutive days before the election. The elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot. Proof of identification must be provided before an absentee ballot may be issued.
You must make a request for an absentee ballot in writing or online at MyVote.wi.gov.
Contact your municipal clerk and request that an application for an absentee ballot be sent to you for the primary or election or both. You may also submit a written request in the form of a letter or you may apply for an absentee ballot online at MyVote.wi.gov. Your written request must list your voting address within the municipality where you wish to vote, the address where the absentee ballot should be sent, if different, and your signature. You may make application to your municipal clerk for an absentee ballot in person, by mail, by fax, by email or at MyVote.wi.gov.
Making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail
The deadline for making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail is: 5 PM on the fifth day before the election, April 2, 2020.
Note: Special absentee voting application provisions apply to electors who are indefinitely confined to home or a care facility, in the military, hospitalized, or serving as a sequestered juror. If this applies to you, contact the municipal clerk regarding deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot.
Voting an absentee ballot in person
You may also request and vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office or other specified location during the days and hours specified for casting an absentee ballot in person.
Ellen Clark, Verona City Clerk
111 Lincoln Street, Verona, WI 53593
(608) 845-6495
Mar. 17th – Mar. 27th at City Hall: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Mar. 28th at City Hall: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Mar. 30th – Apr. 3rd at City Hall: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Mar. 18th at Verona Senior Center: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Saturday, Mar. 21st at Verona Public Library: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
John Wright, Verona Town Clerk
7669 County Highway PD, Verona, WI 53593
(608) 845-7187
8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (M-F)
The first day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office is: March 17, 2020
The last day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office: Friday, April 3, 2020 at 5:00 PM
No in-person absentee voting may occur on the day before the election.
The municipal clerk will deliver voted ballots returned on or before Election Day to the proper polling place or counting location before the polls close on April 7, 2020. Any ballots received after the polls close will not be counted.
Published: March 5, 2020
* * *